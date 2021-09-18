Montero is Lil Nas X’s debut album

Montero from Lil Nas X is finally available everywhere. For the young artist this is the first studio album, distributed by Columbia Records starting yesterday.

Nas rose to prominence in 2019 when Old Town Road he climbed the world rankings, subsequently winning two Grammys and a diamond disc for having sold ten million copies in the USA alone. After a while, the EP was out 7 with Cardi B and Travis Barker among the guests.

Megan, Doja and Elton John are guests of Lil Nas X in Montero.

The release of the project was anticipated by the title track and the collaboration with Jack Harlow, arrived – respectively – at # 1 and # 2 of the Billboard Hot 100. The two songs tested the versatility of Lil Nas X, capable of riding contemporary trends while maintaining its own originality.

Montero it consists of fifteen tracks, of which an interlude and some preeggio duets. The artist has, in fact, worked with the best of the contemporary scene, recording together with Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Elton John.

Along with the record, Lil Nas uploaded the official video of THATS WHAT I WANT. With this song, the boy gives voice to his desire to find a person to love and to be loved by (click HERE for the complete text).

Loading... Advertisements

In the video, Nas plays the role of a football champion who falls in love on the pitch. Despite the passion that binds him to the other boy, the artist will suffer a bitter disappointment. Towards the end, the famous Billy Porter also appears, while you will also find a tribute to The Secrets of Brokeback Mountain.

Montero it presents itself as a varied and original project, able to maintain its own sound and thematic cohesion. The rap elements are few, but that shouldn’t stop us from recognizing the cultural importance of a character like Lil Nas X.

The world of hip-hop still has a lot to do to get rid of a more or less latent homophobia and artists like Nas can only facilitate this necessary and necessary change. You can recover Montero by clicking on the link below. Let us know your favorite track in the comments after listening to the album on Spotify!