Monterrey and its pathetic fans that demand results in a reprehensible way

Monterrey fans in a 2021 match against Club America at BBVA Bancomer Stadium. (Photo: Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

fans of Monterey they are ridiculous. They themselves have shown it once again with their furious claims to players and coaching staff. The images are laughable: arrogant fans demanding accountability from their football players for the latest results MX League and Club World Cup.

If Rayados’ sports present is mediocre, his passionate ‘fans’ are up to the task. In fact, seen what has been seen, it could be said that not even the lousy games in Monterrey in recent times are as embarrassing as the eloquent masters of the demand they have for followers. And that is saying a lot.

A couple of eggs for Rudolph Pizarroalluding to what they, immaculate fans, believe the player and the team lack. “Not even scoring 200 goals will people love you”they reproached Funes Mori, top scorer in the history of The gang. “If nobody tells you, I have to tell you: go back to your level”, was the claim for sebastian vegas. The self-sufficiency and presumed absolute knowledge with which Rayados fans express themselves invites nausea.

Is there anyone more interested than a player in winning? Yes, yes, the fans buy tickets, pay for the shirt, mortgage their house to travel to Abu Dhabi; they cry, suffer and kick every time their team doesn’t win. Is someone forcing them to do it? Those arguments, rather than justifying hostile behavior, point to the climax of ridiculousness: feel pride in one’s own alienation.

It’s not the first time it’s happened and unfortunately it won’t be the last. A few years ago, The Rebel called the players to account Cougars. The traits are the same: fans who consider that their love? for the team makes them owners of the institution, the players and the coach on duty. “I kill and die for my team”they usually say with their chest held high.

Very much in line with the very Mexican custom of imitating bad examples, fans of scratched They have copied everything they can from the Argentine brave bars. If they even fake the Buenos Aires accent. At first they were adapted songs (if not plagiarized); but now they have blended in to such a degree that they have adopted the practice of squeeze inwhich basically consists of facing the players and asking them not to play well, but to lay eggs, whatever they mean by “lay eggs”.

Continue reading the story

Rogelio Funes Mori, top scorer in the history of Monterrey, is one of the most notable. (REUTERS/Jorge Mendoza)

In Argentina the lunatics rely on “logic”, since the clubs belong to the members. Contrary to the Mexican case: the owners of the clubs are companies that, however, receive demands as if they were public servantsand not a company that a customer (hobbyist) can choose to buy from or ignore.

But this is soccer, the most popular sport of the modern era. And here the passion, as visceral and absurd as it may be, is above everything. Talking to a radical fan is like talking to a flat earther or an anti-vaccine. They are right for granted. Emotions do not require arguments and that comfort is very pleasant.

Of course, you can not limit the right of a hobby to demand. It is even a necessary measure in an environment as sweet and pampering as that of Mexican soccer, where a string of good games is enough to aspire to the Championship. But the boundaries are becoming more and more blurred. The fans turned into fanaticism has led to extremes as embarrassing as the one seen in Monterrey.

The demands of the royal barrabravas are pathetic due to their forms, mainly, and due to the empty speech that has flooded their minds: “your they always have to win because they are paid very well, because they are millionaires”. When has Rayados de Monterrey been characterized as a winning club? Wealth does not equal greatness. They can explain it with luxury of precision the PSG or the Manchester City.

As in any game, in soccer winning and losing are possibilities.. Perhaps the prevailing idea has established that money is needed to win. And in the big tournaments it is like this: the glory is reserved for the same as always, with few exceptions. But to be worthy, the only essential requirement is the desire to compete and push one’s abilities to the limit.

If the scoldings of Emilio Azcarraga to his team, America, they were useless, what difference can demonstrations by a handful of fanatics proud of their alienation make? In football things are never resolved with “wake up calls”. No owner or fan has enough power to alter the dynamics of a collective sports car. The good and bad results are the work of the most important thing in the game: the players.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Man is saved from being crushed by giant advertisement in Chihuahua