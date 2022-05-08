Montgomery will expand wellness centers in high schools where there are Hispanics | Univision Washington WFDC
A total of 26 secondary schools of the county of Montgomery, MDthey will have wellness centers for mental health care and comprehensive development of young studentsin an area with a high presence of Hispanics.
Countywide, one in three students in the public school system is Hispanic, but only five schools have a wellness center.
“Are completely freestudents don’t have to pay anything at all,” Melissa Rivera, a spokeswoman for Montgomery Public Schools, told News Washington D.C.. “Since the centers are located in schools with a high percentage of Latinos, most of the staff that work in these centers are Latino, speak Spanish and know the culture, its incidences and this allows them to connect with our students.”
Youth can access these services in a variety of ways: they can register at the beginning of the school year, talk to their school counselors, or simply stop by the appropriate office between 8:00 AM and 7:00 PM.
There are already success stories of wellness centers
Currently Montgomery County Wellness Centers are located in the high schools of Northwood, Wheaton, Seneca Valley, Gaithersburg, and Watkins Mill.
At Northwood School there has been a wellness center that has been operating for years, for a student population that is 80% Hispanic.
There, Christian Pereiraa Salvadoran immigrant who arrived in the country without speaking English, received the support and guidance that pushed him to finish higher education.
“I got very stressed not only because of the language when I arrived at the schools here,” Cristian said in an interview for News Washington D.C.. “Because of being undocumented, they can also tell you many times that you will not be able to qualify to enter the university because you do not have legal documentation here in the United States and that can lead you to fall into problems and feel very low, in depression, not wanting to continue”.
Today Cristian is giving back part of the help he received to young people who seek to forge their path, as he did.
