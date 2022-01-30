month of release and the next trailer perhaps revealed by an insider – Nerd4.life

Well-known leaker AccountNGT is back in charge with new information alleged on Hogwarts Legacy, the third person action RPG set in the Harry Potter universe. In particular the deep throat indicated the month of release intended for the game e when we can see it in action in a new trailer.

With a Twitter post, the insider says the game is expected to come out in the month of September 2022with a new trailer focusing on usable spells and abilities that is expected to arrive in February or March during a PlayStation event, likely the next State of Play.

We would like to clarify the obvious: the above is unofficial information and it is impossible to verify its veracity, so take it with a grain of salt while waiting for news from official sources.

However, a possible launch in September, or in any case in the third quarter of the year, is a fairly plausible hypothesis: as confirmed by the CEO of WarnerMedia, Hogwarts Legacy will arrive in stores by the end of 2022.

Similarly, a long time has passed since the last official video, which according to rumors is due to the media storm born of some statements by JK Rowling, so the time is definitely ripe for a new trailer or gameplay video.