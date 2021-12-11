Monticello Brianza, the village of 4 thousand inhabitants that will have its clean energy (and turns into Green Hill) – Corriere.it

from Rosella Redaelli

Self-production and distribution of energy from renewable sources in users of local communities: this is the project to become self-sufficient. Mayor Alessandra Hofmann: we, pioneers

Stendhal in his Voyage dans la Brianza, appendix of the more famous Voyage en Italie of 1818 by Monticello Brianza wrote: Admirable panorama, I have never seen anything like it, on the horizon you can see the Duomo of Milan and in the background a blue line drawn by mountains of Parma and Bologna.Today the French writer in love with Milan and Italy could add that in this country of 4,000 inhabitants, 400 meters high and villas that tell the story of the destination of the Milanese holiday born the first energy community in Italy. Lhe constitution of Monticello Green Hill it is signed by the mayor Alessandra Hofmann and Renato Ornaghi, an engineer expert in renewable energies and promoter of the initiative. We are the first energy community in Brianza and the first in Italy to implement the new decree law 199/2021, published a few days ago in the Official Gazette – explains Ornaghi -. We aim to be a comunit able to self-produce renewable energy to be self-sufficient.

Environmental sustainability According to the legislative decree which transposes the European Directive and one of the pillars for environmental sustainability, the local self-production and distribution of energy from renewable sources is allowed in users of local communities, powered by the same high voltage and low voltage electrical substation of the national electricity grid. . A perspective – continues Ornaghi – which opens up unprecedented opportunities for families, businesses, condominiums and public and private entities through the production of clean energy. The appeal above all to the owners of small and medium-sized enterprises in the area, because a family can invest 6,000 euros for a 3kW plant, but an industrial warehouse can build a 30kW plant with 25,000 euros, which will pay for itself in two years. At the moment the Monticello green hill association, supported for the technical part by the Monza-based company Energy Saving, starts with 10 end users thanks to the distributed electricity generation of 3 photovoltaic systems, built on the roof of private homes for a total power of 10 kW. This will allow community members to reduce network supplies or even at certain times of the day allowing them to become independent.

The industrial fabric For those who join the Community, the law also provides twenty-year economic benefits for those who produce and consume clean energy: those who invest in a plant and become Prosumer (i.e. producer and consumer) receives 110 euros per shared MegaWatt / h. Do the math, it means that a town like Monticello has 4,000 inhabitants, a thousand families, but also a dense network of companies and artisanal warehouses with an overall consumption of 10 million kW per year, the revenues calculated on 500 users and 150 plants could reach 600 thousand euros per year for twenty years.

Energy producers A treasure that our association – adds Ornaghi – has established to distribute 50% among renewable energy producers in proportion to what is shared, while the remaining 50% will be donated to the Community for the realization of social welfare works, funds that we would like them to be managed directly by the municipal administration. From the mayor Alessandra Hofmann, at the head of a center-right coalition and candidate for the presidency of the province of Lecco, there is maximum availability: We are proud to be pioneers in this field and nice that the initiative started directly from the citizens – his comment -. Our municipality already has photovoltaic systems on the roofs of middle and elementary schools and on the nursing home and we are making plans to create new systems on other public buildings including the Municipality using funds from the PNRR.

If you want to stay updated on news from Milan and Lombardy, subscribe for free to the Corriere Milano newsletter. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. Enough

click here.