Montpellier / PSG – The identity of the referee revealed

There are still two matches left. PSG before the end of the 2021-2022 season League 1. Already champion of France since April 23, the capital club has delivered a new tasteless performance against Troyes (2-2) this Sunday. And this weekthe teammates of Kylian Mbappe prepare for the last trip of the season. Indeed, this Saturday (9 p.m. on Prime Video) the Rouge & Bleu move onto the lawn of the Mosson Stadium to face Montpellier.

A match that will be played without Kimpembe and Neymar

This Tuesday, the League unveiled the referees of this 37th day of Ligue 1. This meeting between the MHSC and the PSG will be arbitrated by Jeremy Stinat. He will be assisted by Christophe Mouyset and Mathieu Grosbost. William Toulliou will be the fourth referee. At last, Hakim Ben El Hadj will provide video assistance with Bruno Coue. This season, Jeremy Stinat has already refereed once PSG upon success against FC Nantes (3-1, 14th day). In particular, he excluded Keylor Navas for a poorly controlled exit. He also led four matches of the Montpellier Herault for a victory (1-0 against Lorient), a draw (3-3 against Stade de Reims) and two defeats (0-1 against Troyes and 0-2 against OM). In 18 games of League 1 this season, the 43-year-old referee has handed out 65 yellow cards and 4 red cards. As a reminder, Presnel Kimpembe and Neymar Jr will be suspended for this meeting.