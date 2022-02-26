Montserrat Oliver breaks down in tears after learning of Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Montserrat Oliver broke down in tears on social networks when talking about the situation in Ukraine and Russia. The driver condemned the war and stressed that, although the conflict is warlike and is not here, she is concerned, because they are innocent human beings who will die.

Oliver showed his frustration and pain upon learning that after more than two years of a pandemic in which human beings were exposed and vulnerable to the pandemic, now a war is coming to undermine existence.

“I am ashamed to be human today. After the entire pandemic, after everything we have suffered and experienced, is there really a war? What is really happening to us?” Montserrat said through her Instagram account.

The model was visibly moved, as she revealed that she feels helpless at not being able to help innocent people in this conflict, however, she did ask to join in a prayer.

“If we unite in great and positive energy, good and love, we can beat the bad energy. And they say many times that prayer is a way to unite in a good energy”, she mentioned.

Finally, Montserrat reflected on how politicians are capable of killing innocent people without endangering themselves or their loved ones.

“Let’s do something! We can’t go on like this, really. Wars are going to destroy the economy, we are already screwed, they are going to make others rich. They encourage innocent people to be killed because they are the military or they have to defend their country, when the presidents do not grab each other, nor kill themselves, ”he said.

And he added: What if the military disobeyed? What if everyone stood up and ignored the authorities? And all of us real humans would stick together and not move. That the soldiers stand up, that they don’t send bombs, that they don’t move, that nobody fights. I don’t know what to do anymore, but I feel like we have to do something.”