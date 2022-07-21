News

Montserrat Oliver opened her heart and confessed that she divorced her first marriage without having sex

Photo of Zach Zach23 mins ago
0 21 3 minutes read

If we look back and compare the previous generation with those of today, we can see that the majority married very young. Today adulthood is extended and it is no longer the first requirement of society to marry and start a family. It is not even necessary to have children. The ties of dependency have been severed, especially for women, who can show themselves to be more free, autonomous, hard-working, head of the household, even head of herself, who does not need a man by her side to progress or to have money in the pocket.

Montserrat Oliver He spoke for the first time about how his romance with Yolanda Andrade for the Youtube program of Jorge, The Donkey Van Rankin. The model recalled that love awoke in the early 2000s when she was still married to a man, but not everything was going well in her marriage. “I fell in love with my husband, there was a problem, and it happens that one is of a certain age and that one does not want to have that problem, I know Yolanda and she treats me better than any man I had dated”, the driver said. “He is the gentlest gentleman I have ever had in my life”, told in that interview.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach23 mins ago
0 21 3 minutes read

Related Articles

They approve freeing gifts from Dominicans from taxes

1 min ago

Johnson says goodbye to the British Parliament with a “goodbye, baby”

12 mins ago

Cuba seen by a tourist: ‘a country destroyed by the story of equality’

35 mins ago

Broadcaster Jesús Nova is admitted to intensive care after suffering a heart attack

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button