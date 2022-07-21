Montserrat Oliver opened her heart and confessed that she divorced her first marriage without having sex

If we look back and compare the previous generation with those of today, we can see that the majority married very young. Today adulthood is extended and it is no longer the first requirement of society to marry and start a family. It is not even necessary to have children. The ties of dependency have been severed, especially for women, who can show themselves to be more free, autonomous, hard-working, head of the household, even head of herself, who does not need a man by her side to progress or to have money in the pocket.

Montserrat Oliver He spoke for the first time about how his romance with Yolanda Andrade for the Youtube program of Jorge, The Donkey Van Rankin. The model recalled that love awoke in the early 2000s when she was still married to a man, but not everything was going well in her marriage. “I fell in love with my husband, there was a problem, and it happens that one is of a certain age and that one does not want to have that problem, I know Yolanda and she treats me better than any man I had dated”, the driver said. “He is the gentlest gentleman I have ever had in my life”, told in that interview.

Now, the television host confessed that despite having been married for several years, she divorced as a virgin. Montserrat told that she married her first boyfriend at the age of 23 and, in an interview with Yordi Rosado, She recalled the moments she lived with her ex-husband, who is of North American origin.

Montserrat Oliver with Yolanda Andrade.

His first kiss was given through the bars that closed his grandmother’s house in Mexico City, but he did not enjoy it because they were both inexperienced. They were boyfriends for four years, until they decided to get married because the idea of ​​marriage was instilled in her from a very young age. “Today I would not do it again at 23, not even for a joke, it gets on your nerves. I had a suitor who told me: ‘if there is any doubt, it is always no’. For me, in my mind, it was always for life, like this I was raised.”

Oliver he was married by the civil and the church in Monterrey. While the honeymoon was held in Hawaii, an experience that was not satisfactory. “I hadn’t even been with a man. I was divorced a virgin,” declared the presenter completely opening her heart to the public.

Related news

Montserrat Oliver with Yolanda Andrade.

“He was also chaste and it was a disaster. Nothing happened, I didn’t want to talk about it much. He felt responsible, he was older, he was the man and I told him: ‘Well, go to the doctor'”. The driver confessed that she got married excited, because she imagined a marriage as a “movie romance” with a beautiful home and raising four children, but after four years of marriage, she divorced.

“It was going to last for a lifetime. According to me, I was in love because I wasn’t in love with anyone else, I didn’t like anyone else, I had nothing to do with anyone else.” They both lived in the United States, but she traveled to Mexico to fulfill work commitments, it was then that she met Yolanda Andrade, who did you fall in love with. By the time he started dating her he was already in divorce proceedings. Confusion entered his life as he did not know what her preferences were due to his inexperience in love relationships.