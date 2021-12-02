Montura becomes Piedmontese with Marenzi and Agnelli: founder Roberto Giordani sells the historic Trentino brand – Montagna

TRENTO. Montura, a Trentino-Vicenza company of the highest level in the outdoor scene, known not only for the production of clothing and footwear but also for all the philanthropic and social activities it promotes, was acquired by Herno, the Piedmontese company of the entrepreneur Claudio Marenzi.

Montura is a brand born in Rovereto in 2000 from an idea of ​​Roberto Giordani, who until now has always been the only owner, and in 20 years it has become a reference for technical mountain products.

With a turnover of around 50 million euros, Montura is not only declined in the mountains but is also one of the reference brands in the sailing world.

The agreement that makes Claudio Marenzi the majority owner of the brand was signed in recent days and will be finalized in early January.

After almost 22 years Roberto Giordani has instead chosen to completely exit the management of Montura.

However, he will be president of a foundation that will come to life shortly, thanks to which it will be able to carry out all the solidarity projects that have up to now constituted the heart of Montura.

«What we have always done as Montura Editing», confirms Roberto Giordani, «from now on we will do it by formalizing a Foundation of which I will be president.

This Foundation will be born shortly, in the coming months. Therefore, this way of communicating values ​​continues on our part. On the contrary: we had put it just as a prerequisite for the sale. We are producers, let’s keep this in mind ”, continues Giordani,“ and with this operation I have guaranteed the continuity of production.

On the contrary: the operation is aimed at growth, maintaining, as mentioned, the philosophy at the basis of communication. ”The entrepreneur Claudio Marenzi, founder of Herno and former president of Confindustria Moda, has taken over 55% of Montura. Herno thus enters a new market segment: “active sport”.

This was announced by the same company, explaining that the financial operation will end in January 2022. Alongside the founder of Herno, with 45% and therefore as a minority partner, there will be Nuo, the family office set up in June by the family Agnelli di Exor together with the Pao Cheng family of Hong Kong, who thus carry out their first operation with Montura.

“We have always been in the” luxury casual “segment with Herno, and for over a decade in” fashion technology “with Laminar: today, with Montura, we enter the” active “segment”, says Claudio Marenzi, explaining that “in the future the product “active” will play an increasingly important part in the market.

Montura’s potential is enormous ». «I admit that at the base of this operation – says Marenzi – there is first of all passion. I have been mountaineering since the late seventies, I bought the first vertigo in Montura in 2001, I met Roberto in 2016 and although coming from different experiences we shared the same entrepreneurial values, agreeing that the function of creating and redistributing wealth is essential “.

Nuo, explains CEO Tommaso Paoli, “will support Montura’s growth and development in the market thanks to the network and resources of its two shareholders, Exor and WWIC”. Herno, a Piedmontese company from Lesa in the province of Novara, with in the fashion sector since 1948, he will be in charge of managing the new acquisition, thus completing its range of products.