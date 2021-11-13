Monza and the Lombard health reform: the Vecchio hospital remains (in part) a hospital The Vecchio hospital in Monza will maintain its health vocation in the projects of the regional reform: the council also has a new proposal for the program agreement on the area.

The hospital and the community house could give new life to the old hospital in via Solferino: the two structures, which will be launched by the Region to enhance territorial medicine, could lead to the revision of the program agreement between the Municipality, Pirellone and San Gerardo for the recovery of the pavilions abandoned for a couple of decades.

The two realities, which have already obtained the green light from the Lombard junta, would allow the construction of that health center which has been ventilated for some years by local administrators. The project, moreover, also seems to satisfy the top management of Ats and the hospital company: “We will propose to the Region – says the city planning councilor Martina Sassoli – a variant to the program agreement in order to allocate the Vecchio mainly to social and health services . The community home and hospital will allow not only to maintain the clinics, but to expand the proximity services aimed at citizens ». The redevelopment of the spaces would also make it possible to bring together the Ats and Asst offices scattered between via De Amicis and via Boito in a single complex.

In the community houses, wanted by the Draghi government and already active in other regions, the clinics of family doctors, nurses and specialists will be equipped to which patients can turn without crowding the emergency rooms: in the Monza area, which also includes Brugherio and Villasanta, should be four. If the Pirellone turns on the green light, the second will be open in the former police station in via Romagna, in a thousand square meters made available by the Bellani Foundation, while the third will rise at Cederna, in the building sold to the Municipality by the operator who is recovering the former cotton mill and which will also house the civic center. Finally, the last one will be located in Brugherio. Community homes and hospitals are one of the strong points of the reform of the Lombard health law on which the regional council has been discussing since yesterday. «The challenge – explains the Northern League player Andrea Monti – will be to make them work well. In the coming months we will have to understand how to organize them and deal with the shortage of doctors ». “It is necessary – comments the Democratic Party Gigi Ponti – that those who govern the Region believe in it, otherwise it will result in a change of sign on the door and in the displacement of personnel”. According to 5stelle Marco Fumagalli, homes and community hospitals should not be set up in polyclinics as Pirellone intends to do, but in separate places to avoid misunderstandings among users.

