Monza – Cosenza: 4-1 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Monza beats Cosenza 4-1 and continues to rise in the standings, star of the match Dany Mota Carvalho with a brace in the first half. Result unlocked by Colpani. Carraro shortens in the second half, then Gytkjaer in full recovery drops the poker.22:25

90 ‘+ 4’ End of the match: MONZA-COSENZA 4-1 (11 ‘Colpani, 13’ and 22 ‘Dany Mota Carvalho, 69’ Carraro, 94 ‘Gytkjaer).22:22

90 ‘+ 4’ GOAL! MONZA-Cosenza 4-1! Gytkjaer’s network. Di Gregorio relaunches, Gytkjaer tames the ball, enters the area and beats Vigorito with his right. Look at the player’s profile Christian Gytkjær22:21

90 ‘+ 1’ Three minutes of recovery are reported.22:20

90 ‘ Gytkjaer in the area is anticipated by Tiritiello, just before concluding towards the goal.22:16

87 ‘ Ciurria advances, contact with Tiritiello, the referee lets it go.22:14

85 ‘ Bettella in the right lane, Pedro Pereira moves to the opposite side.22:12

84 ‘ MONZA substitution: Bettella enters D’Alessandro.22:11

82 ‘ COSENZA substitution: Boultam enters Carraro exits.22:09

81 ‘ Anderson in speed fails to overtake D’Alessandro, Monza regains possession of the ball.22:08

78 ‘ Marrone with the head closes on Caso, but Cosenza remains ahead.22:05

75 ‘ COSENZA substitution: Gerbo enters Palmiero exits.22:01

74 ‘ Two consecutive corners for Monza, beaten without success.22:01

72 ‘ VENTURI warned for foul play on Gytkjaer.21:59

71 ‘ Monza, after the goal conceded, is back in attack.21:58

69 ‘ GOAL! Monza-COSENZA 3-1! Carraro Network. Free kick beaten by Palmiero, winning deviation from Carraro’s left. Look at the player’s card Marco Carraro21:56

66 ‘ MONZA substitution: Gytkjaer enters Dany Mota Carvalho exits.21:53

64 ‘ Dany Mota Carvalho caught offside, Monza’s action stopped.21:50

62 ‘ Machin’s left-footed shot, the ball far over the crossbar.21:48

60 ‘ D’Alessandro’s cross, Ciurria’s imprecise header.21:46

59 ‘ MONZA substitution: Valoti enters Colpani exits.21:45

58 ‘ COSENZA substitution: Case enters Millico exits.21:45

58 ‘ COSENZA substitution: Anderson enters Florenzi exits.21:44

58 ‘ Attempt from outside Ciurria’s area, the ball goes out on the bottom.21:44

57 ‘ D’Alessandro continues to push on the left, too much cross on the goalkeeper.21:44

56 ‘ Two more changes are ready for Cosenza.21:42

54 ‘ Launch of Venuti, Donati anticipates Millico from the chest.21:40

52 ‘ COSENZA OPPORTUNITY! Cross from Vallocchia, Florenzi on the right fly does not frame the target.21:39

51 ‘ Corsi tries, an outsize conclusion.21:37

49 ‘ Set kick beaten by Millico, he heads Caldirola away.21:35

47 ‘ Ciurria takes place in attack, next to Dany Mota Carvalho.21:35

46 ‘ Start of the second half of MONZA-COSENZA. It starts with the result of 3-0 for the hosts.21:32

46 ‘ MONZA substitution: Ciurria enters Vignato.21:31

46 ‘ COSENZA substitution: Corsi enters Situm.21:31

Six total shots for Monza in the first half, one for Cosenza.21:31

Monza ahead of three goals at half-time: Colpani unlocks the result after 11 minutes, then Dany Mota Carvalho takes the chair, author of a brace in the 13th and 22nd minutes.21:21

45 ‘+ 2’ First half: MONZA-COSENZA 3-0. In goal Colpani and Dany Mota Carvalho (brace).21:16

45 ‘ The referee allows one minute of recovery.21:15

44 ‘ Medical staff on the field, Pedro Pereira is on the ground.21:14

42 ‘ Situm remains on the ground after a conflict with Pedro Pereira, nothing serious.21:12

40 ‘ Donati closes on Situm and also earns a free kick.21:10

37 ‘ Squillo del Cosenza: Millico enters the area and kicks right, Di Gregorio blocks to the ground.21:08

36 ‘ Machin’s personal action, then Colpani in the center of the area does not find space.21:06

35 ‘ Monza continues to administer possession of the ball.21:05

33 ‘ Vallocchia stops Vignato and interrupts Monza’s long ball possession.21:03

30 ‘ Flash of Millico who puts the ball in the center, ends D’Alessandro with his head.21:00

28 ‘ D’Alessandro’s cross, Dany Mota Carvalho’s veil, pushes away the host defense.20:57

25 ‘ Marrone fails to free, Di Gregorio collects the ball.20:55

23 ‘ Double for Dany Mota Carvalho, also favored by a rebound on the occasion of the third goal.20:54

22 ‘ GOAL! MONZA-Cosenza 3-0! Network of Dany Mota Carvalho. The Portuguese striker starts from the middle of the field, enters the area, passes between two opponents and coldly overtakes Vigorito. Look at the Dany Mota player profile20:53

20 ‘ Cosenza remains ahead, Florenzi’s cross blocked by Machin in a slide.20:52

17 ‘ Millico drags the ball over the bottom, nothing done for Cosenza.20:47

15 ‘ Reaction of the guests, there is a foul by Donati on Vallocchia.20:46

13 ‘ GOAL! MONZA-Cosenza 2-0! Network of Dany Mota Carvalho. In the penalty area Dany Mota Carvalho takes the ball to the left and stabs Vigorito with an unstoppable shot, crossbar-net. Look at the Dany Mota player profile20:45

11 ‘ GOAL! MONZA-Cosenza 1-0! Colpani network. D’Alessandro jumps Florenzi and bowl in the area, Colpani head beats Vigorito. Look at the player’s profile Andrea Colpani20:42

9 ‘ MONZA OPPORTUNITY! Head chance for Donati, Vigorito opposes diving.20:41

8 ‘ Punishment from the trocar for Monza, Venturi foul on Colpani: beaten without success.20:38

6 ‘ Situm protests for an alleged touch of the arm in the area by Pedro Pereira, the referee does not intervene.20:36

5 ‘ Caldirola anticipates Gori, Monza restarts.20:35

3 ‘ Millico in the area loses the moment to go to the shot.20:33

1 ‘ First half of MONZA-COSENZA. Referee Minelli directs the match.20:30

Monza are unbeaten in the six home matches of this championship.19:45

Zaffaroni’s choices: forward the Gori-Millico tandem. Palmiero in front of the defense, Carraro and Vallocchia on his sides. Florenzi and Situm on the flanks.20:03

Stroppa’s choices: Vignato and Mota Carvalho in attack, D’Alessandro and Pedro Pereira on the outside. Barberis in the direction, Marrone leads the defense. Mazzitelli disqualified.20:02

COSENZA bench: Saracco, Matosevic, Pirrello, Minelli, Corsi, Anderson, Gerbo, Boultam, Panico, Sy, Caso, Kristoffersen.20:07

MONZA bench: Sommariva, Valoti, Gytkjaer, Brescianini, Siatounis, Finotto, Bettella, Antov, Ciurria, Rubbi.20:07

COSENZA formation (3-5-2): Vigorito – Tiritiello, Rigione, Venturi – Florenzi, Carraro, Palmiero, Vallocchia, Situm – Gori, Millico.20:01

MONZA formation (3-5-2): Di Gregorio – Donati, Marrone, Caldirola – Pedro Pereira, Colpani, Barberis, Machin, D’Alessandro – Vignato, Mota Carvalho.8:00 pm

Little is missing at the beginning of Monza-Cosenza. Hosts returning from the draw on the Ascoli field.19:40

Welcome to the live match of the 15th day of Serie B, Monza and Cosenza face off.19:39