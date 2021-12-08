Monza, shot Gaston Ramirez: he can play from January 15th | News

Gaston Ramirez at Monza. This was Adriano Galliani’s shot to attempt promotion to Serie A. The Uruguayan playmaker was released from Sampdoria in July and has now signed with Berlusconi’s team from Brianza, currently in fifth place in the standings. The Stroppa coach will have him available only starting from January 15th because first it will be necessary to free an over place in the list delivered to Serie B. Six-month agreement until June 30th 2022.

THE MONZA PRESS RELEASE

He is the first Uruguayan footballer in the history of the Brianza club.

Born on 2 December 1990 in Frai Bento, he grew up in Penarol with which he won the Clausura championship in 2010, before arriving in Italy, at Bologna.

In two seasons with the rossoblù he made 58 appearances in Serie A with 13 goals.

From summer 2012 begins his adventure in England which will last five seasons, between Southampton, Hull City and Middlesbrough. There will be 94 Premier League appearances with 9 goals.

In 2017 he returned to Italy, to wear the Sampdoria shirt and reconfirm all his value in Serie A.

In four seasons with Sampdoria he played 121 games in all competitions, scoring 16 goals.

He has 43 appearances with the Uruguayan national team with whom he played the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Welcome Gastón!