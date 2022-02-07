Monza, the artisans and the expensive bills: “Let’s turn off the heating, darken the windows and raise the prices”. And someone is also thinking of closing

According to a survey by Unione Artigiani: there is also 15% of companies ready to lay off and close their shops. General Secretary Marco Accornero: “Energy check-up essential to start saving immediately”

They will be forced to raise prices, but some of them, to defend themselves against the expensive bills, are also willing to give up heating: one in five has already thought about doing it. And 15% of them are willing to lay off staff, while one in ten companies could shut down or reduce production.

These are the defense mechanisms that could be used by the companies belonging to the Union of artisans of Milan and Monza, forced to fight against the high bills and the high prices of raw materials.

The average increase in energy expenditure per company, according to a survey in which 200 companies associated with Unione Artigiani took part, is more than 50%. The companies involved in the production (wood, metalworking) record increases with peaks that go even over 70%, but also hairdressers and beauticians are starting to report invoices with figures that take your breath away. “It is a devastating shock for a sector that has just emerged from the crisis. Among our businesses there is anger and a lot of resignation because there seems to be no way out ”, comments Marco Accornero, the Secretary General of the Unione Artigiani.

Faced with the difficulties, a structured answer is lacking: only one in four companies has carried out an energy check-up and is considering the idea of ​​using building bonuses to improve the energy class of laboratories and shops where it operates. Just 1% use real-time monitoring tools for electricity consumption. There is a greater green sensitivity but the last effort to put it into practice is missing: 54% are willing to install (with incentives) photovoltaics, 55% would like to buy electricity from certified renewable sources while 63% are ready to know better offers from consortia for collective energy purchases. On the other hand, very few – only 8% – are business owners willing to buy electric vehicles, despite the increase in fuel prices and incentives.

“The small business seeks clear, rapid and concrete answers in the energy market but does not have the skills and the contractual strength to choose independently – concludes Accornero – in the face of the race for increases it is essential not to leave entrepreneurs alone and offer as we already do as association a personalized, independent and highly professional consultancy. The first thing to do is definitely an energy check-up: to start saving you need a starting point. And then, where possible, incentivize businesses and individuals to join forces by putting together roofs, free areas, parking lots to create photovoltaic systems. “

