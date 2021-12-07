Monza transfer market: Gaston Ramirez arrives

Released from Sampdoria in July, the Uruguayan restarts from Serie B. He will be available from January 15th

A month ago, Gaston Ramirez was disappointed in his situation. He had refused several offers from South America after the end of the contract that bound him to Sampdoria. He was convinced that he could stay in Italy and get back into the game elsewhere. In the end, the wish was granted, in ways and times that no one would have imagined: the Uruguayan in fact accepted the Monza proposal and signed a contract until the end of the season. He will start training from tomorrow with his new team, but will only be called by Stroppa from 15 January, as he will have to make a substitution in the list with another over.

The big shots – Ramirez is not the first successful signing that Adriano Galliani has made since he was CEO of Monza. Already when the team was in Serie C he convinced Gabriel Paletta, while last season he signed first Kevin-Prince Boateng and then Mario Balotelli. Yet, even with these great players the promotion had vanished in the playoffs, losing in the semifinals against the Citadel. The goal remains the same for this year too, Monza is fifth but only four points away from leaders Pisa.

Still in Italy – Until a few weeks ago, it seemed that Sampdoria could offer him a new agreement. Ramirez had already made himself available to the club, he was only waiting for Ferrero’s call. In addition, he had had a contact with Entella to discuss the possibility of training with the team. The relationship with the Sampdoria ended last summer, when his contract was no longer renewed after four seasons at good levels. Trequartia Samp had brought him back to Italy after the English years, in which Ramirez wore the shirts of Southampton, Hull City and Middlesbrough. It was Bologna that made him known to European football, buying him from Peñarol in 2010, but not only: it was his performances with the rossoblùs that launched him in the Uruguayan national team, with which he made 43 appearances.

