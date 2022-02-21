Moo Lander announces its Xbox One version with free demo

If there is something that we can always recognize in indie games, it is the creativity of the premises that they propose, because sometimes they have such crazy ideas that we do not know how they could have come up with them. That is the case of moo landera 2D platform shooter game developed by The Sixth Hammer you just confirmed your version of Xbox One with a free demo you can get here.

On moo lander You take control of your civilization’s last spaceship, which arrives on an alien planet in search of a source of milk to fuel its technology and encounters a powerful cow species seeking to destroy it. Your purpose is to find a device that allows you to generate milk infinitely, which works as a universal fuel in the future, so you must defeat all the sacred cows you find. If you don’t know what to expect from this premise, the trailer for Moo Lander on Xbox One shows you everything you need to know.

moo lander It has a simple premise but its gameplay promises great depth, as the developers promise three levels of difficulty, with the most difficult being described as a Souls-Like. The Moo Lander demo offers a 30-40 minute single player mode, but also features a unlimited multiplayer to play with friends and strangers online, with PvP and PvE battles, as well as a soccer simulator mode called Galactic Mooball.

Despite being a trial version, the demo of Moo Landers offers unlockable battle skins, a variety of hard-to-defeat creatures, and boss fights with mighty cows. In addition to fighting enemies, Moo Lander also has puzzle sections and it is possible to enjoy the campaign cooperatively with your local multiplayer, which allows up to 4 players. The funniest thing is that the local multiplayer allows you to play as the cows to fight in arenas.

moo lander is an indie game that promises to be full of content, with a great dedication to the quality of its gameplay, the design of the enemies, and its multiplayer modes. If you like 2D shooting games with retro difficulty, surely Moo Landers is a game for you, and you can already discover it thanks to its new demos. Moo Landers is coming sometime in 2022 to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on PC.