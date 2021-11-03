Mood skunk hair: two-tone hair is back in fashion

The inspiration looks to the 80s, the mood is certainly very current and back in fashion: we are talking about the skunk hair trend which enhances the two-tone hair recalling the most classic punk trend. Two-tone hair is definitely an autumn-winter 2020-21 mood, they are popular on social media but above all among the most followed influencers and are inspired by the stars: from Emma Stone who at the beginning of the season played the role of Cruella de Mon in Dua Lipa.

However, the two-tone today must be well made and decidedly clear, not shades but an evident contrast that compares alternating and sometimes opposite nuances such as white and black. It can be accomplished creating geometric subdivisions but also dyeing front locks. The contrasts to be created are really many but above all it is possible to choose the one that best suits your hair and face. On social networks they are present various types of Skunk hair: from the different cuts to the chosen colors which, as we said, must be in contrast and not in shades.

A decidedly flashy and eclectic trend choosing it does not depend so much on the physical type as on an accentuated personality that wishes not to go unnoticed. They do not exist precise rules for making shunk hair but for sure some details they cannot fail to be configured, details that are linked above all to the chosen colors that are the only protagonists of this revisited vintage trend.

Skunk hair here’s how to make it

The skunk hair can be done even on your own by having DIY color shades available, but the advice is to rely on one trained and professional hair colorist which will not only suggest the ideal and personalized color contrast but will be able to create a clear and precise division.

To make protagonists the two colors need preparation, competence and professionalism. The insiders will be able to enhance the face and image of those attracted to this trend but above all they will be careful to bring out their personality.