Moody’s warns ‘imminent’ peso depreciation

Mexico City.- The peso will have an “imminent” depreciation of 20 percent against the dollar at the end of this year or in 2023, despite the fact that the Mexican currency has been one of the strongest against the US currency, Moody’s Analytics warned.

In a report titled “The Coming Depreciation,” Moody’s Analytics estimated a “significant depreciation correction in the coming months” based on a model that replicates the monetary and financial conditions of the last two global crises: that of 2009 and 2020.

“The monetary tightening underway in the United States could trigger an exchange rate correction like the one that occurred during the previous cycle of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which began at the end of 2015. Under this condition, the depreciation of the Mexican peso looks imminent,” he warned.

In the document, Moody’s Analytics acknowledges that the Mexican peso has remained relatively stable after the initial shock generated by the Covid-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020.

Despite this, he anticipated the “depreciation correction” due to the monetary tightening by the Fed in the face of the high inflation faced by the United States.

He explained that this could happen between the end of 2022 and throughout 2023, although he clarified that it could even be delayed until 2024 depending on the speed of the monetary tightening cycle by the Fed and the reaction of monetary policy in Mexico.

In this regard, Moody’s Analytics recalled that in 2009 the Mexican peso experienced a three-phase cycle: an initial depreciation caused by the beginning of the recession, followed by a revaluation of lesser magnitude and then a depreciation of similar magnitude to the initial one.