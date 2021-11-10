Moon bear saved and reassured with a soft toy – Animals

Saved by poachers and reassured at night while crying with a soft toy to keep him company. The story is that of ‘Yen’, as it was called, a puppy of a species vulnerable to extinction, the Asiatic black bear (also known as the moon bear). The operation was conducted by Animals Asia in Vietnam.

On November 8, the organization’s Vietnamese team was contacted by police in Uong Bi, Quang Ninh province, who had confiscated a bear cub from illegal wildlife traffickers. The illegal trafficking operation was intercepted and the cub, who was in a cramped bird cage, not much larger than his body, was taken to the local police station where the authorities immediately called Animals Asia.

The logistics team at the Tam Dao shrine promptly informed the authorities of the puppy’s immediate needs and took action to prepare for his arrival. After coordinating all the logistics to bring the cub from the Uong Bi Police Center in Tam Dao, the authorities took a four-hour trip and safely delivered him to the organization’s team of veterinarians and bear care experts.

The terrified cub was looked after by the Animals Asia team and a teddy bear on his first night at the sanctuary

After a first check on his health, the team determined that the puppy was a boy and named him “Yên”, which means “peace” in Vietnamese. But when he arrived at the shrine, Yên was far from calm. He was nervous and fearful, which is a normal reaction for a puppy torn from nature and very likely that he was taken from his mother and witnessed her being killed, which occurred in an attempt to defend their puppy.

The team in charge of caring for the bears in custody has set up shifts to be able to be with him all night, because ahe first attempt to leave him alone Yên started to cry. To make him feel less alone, the team also placed the teddy bear that is usually used for CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) next to his cage. The team gradually left him for longer periods, making sure he was calm enough and ready to take the rest he definitely needed.

Animals Asia worked alongside the Quang Ninh authorities in 2015, when together they rescued the last few bears from breeding for bile extraction, closing the last of the notorious farms in the province. Although the organization has not been in the province since, the police did not hesitate to call Tuan Bendixsen, director of Animals Asia in Vietnam, to arrange this urgent relocation.

The arrival of Yên brings the total number of bears that Animals Asia looks after at the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center in Tam Dao to 188.

