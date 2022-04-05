Moon Knight director calls ‘Wonder Woman’ scene ’embarrassing’

The director of Moon Knight assured in an interview that seeing “Wonder Woman 1984” in which there was a sequence that took place in Egypt was embarrassing for them. Photo: Via Instagram

Muhammad Diabthe director of the Marvel series, “Moon Knight”, questioned a scene from Wonder Woman 1984 which he calls “shameful”.

This was stated in an interview in the latest issue of SFX in which the Egyptian director showed his dissatisfaction with how his country reflected a sequence of the film starring Gal Gadot that took place in his homeland.

“I remember watching Wonder Woman 1984 and there was a sequence that took place in Egypt that was embarrassing for us. She had a sheikh, that makes no sense to us. Egypt gave the impression of being a country of the Middle Ages. It looked like the desert,” said Diab indignantly, before continuing on how Western-market films reflect Egypt.

“It is always exotic, we call it orientalism. It dehumanizes us. We’re constantly naked, we’re constantly sexy, we’re always mean, and we’re always over the top. You never see Cairo”, expressed the director of Knight Moon. “It is constantly being shot in Jordan as if it were Cairo, or also in Morocco or Spain. It really is something that makes us angry”, concluded the director.

On the contrary, Diab assures that the House of Ideas series, whose first chapter was released on March 30 on Disney +, offers a more reliable image of the authentic Egypt, treating its culture and citizenship with respect.

Created by Jeremy Slater and starring Oscar Isaac, the synopsis for “Moon Knight” reads as follows: “Steven Grant, a friendly gift shop clerk suffering from memory loss and experiencing flashbacks from another life. Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and that he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge, he must grapple with the complexity of his identities while immersing himself in a deadly mystery that dwells among the mighty gods of Egypt.”