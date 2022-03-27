Moon Knight director criticized Wonder Woman

Last year, with WandaVision, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) inaugurated a new front to tell their stories. What was already seen on the big screen since 2008, with the premiere of Hombre de Hierrohad its counterpart in the world of streaming thanks to Disney+. Thus, the productions commanded by Kevin Feig they expanded and continued in the form of series, with stories like the one mentioned, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Lokiamong many others.

Next week, Moon Knight will come to Disney+ so several of those involved in the project were giving notes by different means. One of them was the director of the series, Muhammad Diab, who was in charge of criticizing one of the most important films in the competition. It is specifically about wonder-womanwhich was directed by Patty Jenkins in its two versions that have already been seen in the cinema (and that will also be in charge of the third).

devil specifically attacked the way in which Jenkins and D.C. they showed Egypt in the second movie, Wonder Woman 1984. In addition, he made it clear that hand in hand with Moon Knight will try to correct this that was seen in the movie starring Gal Gadot. “In my proposal there was a big part about Egypt and how it was shown in an inauthentic way throughout the history of Hollywood”asserted the director in dialogue with sfxmagazine.

For the director and screenwriter born in Ismailía, Egypt, in 1978, the country is always shown in a “exotic”. In his opinion, this “dehumanizes” those born in this African country. “We are always naked, we are always sensual, we are always the bad guys, we are always exaggerated”assured the director. In this sense, he stressed that one of the big mistakes is to use other countries like Morocco or Spain to show Cairo and this always “angry”.

What did Diab say about Wonder Woman?

The director had no problem criticizing what was seen in the film by Patty Jenkins. “I remember seeing Wonder Woman 1984 and there was a great sequence in Egypt, and it was a misfortune for us. You had a sheikh, which makes no sense to us. Egypt looked like a country from the Middle Ages. It looked like the desert.”. Therefore, he asserted that beyond the fact that they were guided by the comics, in the series of Disney+ kept to egypt “as authentic as possible, in the realm of the fantastic”.

