“Moon Knight”: director criticizes “Wonder Woman 1984″ for misrepresentation of Egypt | Mohammed Diab | Gal Gadot | Cinema and series

Director of “Moon Knight”, Mohamed Diab, is grabbing headlines for his controversial comments on several movies in the DC Extended Universe. After criticizing “Black Adam”, he now attacks “Wonder Woman 1984”.

In a recent interview for GamesRadar+, the Egyptian filmmaker claims that the sequence in the film introducing his native country was a disaster. His statements are already giving what to talk about on social networks.

“There was a big part about Egypt and it shows how inauthentic it has been portrayed throughout Hollywood history. It is always exotic, we call it orientalism. It dehumanizes us. We are always naked, we are always sexy, we are always bad, ”he declared to the medium.

After this, Mohamed Diab clarified that “Moon Knight” will be rooted in the culture of Egyptian mythology due to its plot and characters. After all, its protagonist gets his powers from the moon god Khonshu.

What is “Wonder Woman 1984” about?

The story is set in the 80s. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) will have to face Cheetah, a classic villain played by Kristen Wiig. Also, she will deal with Max Lord and his search for ancient artifacts to become as powerful as a god.