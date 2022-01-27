Moon Knight, Ethan Hawke talks about his character: “It will be terrifying”

On March 30th it will arrive on Disney Plus Moon Knight, new Marvel TV series starring Oscar Isaac (here the trailer). The villain, Arthur Harrow, it will be played by another 90’s Hollywood piece, Ethan Hawke. The actor recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly, explaining the reasons that led him to accept this role.

I’ve always had this theory that when you teach an audience how to see the demon inside you, it won’t fade away for the rest of your career – Hawke explains. Jack Nicholson could play an accountant and you would expect him to explode like he did in The Shining. It changes your relationship with an artist, so I’ve always been reluctant about it. But I realized that now that I’m over 50 it’s time to put a new tool in my toolbox. The bad guys could be my future

Moving on the actor explained that it was the presence of Oscar Isaac to convince him to accept the role in Moon Knight.

The world of comics meant a lot to me when I was younger. I was a little worried. There’s a certain type of actor who really excels in that universe, and I’m not sure I’m one of them yet. But then Oscar asked me, I really respect him. Also there is Mohamed Diab, I really like his films, he is a special director. So it became my project

So I learned about the Moon Knight, and I got excited because it’s so much better than trying to create something with a character that the public knows little about. If you do Batman or Superman or Hulk, any of these famous, the fans have a lot of preconceptions. It’s like playing Hamlet. Ninety percent of people have an opinion on how Hamlet should be interpreted.

This is why I love acting Shakespeare in front of a student audience who doesn’t have much experience with him. They didn’t see how much better Patrick Stewart did than you. They only accept as you did. And with Moon Knight, we can create a world and a character. I always like, as a fan, the first movie. I love learning how the hell Captain America was born – those are my favorite parts of the story

Although details of Hawke’s character are not yet confirmed, the actor explained psychiatrist Carl Jung and infamous cult leader David Koresh were among the inspirations for his portrayal.

Your instincts guide you – explains. The mind of the super rich villains is not interesting to me. I love those who believe they are a good person and that’s why they have to kill you … I find a guy like that really terrifying.

