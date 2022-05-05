Moon Knight: Fans React To Epic Series Finale

After six exciting and intriguing episodes, we come to the end of Moon Knight – 87%, a series that once again demonstrated that Oscar Isaac is a great actor, as well as Ethan Hawke, who played the villain Arthur Harrow; in addition to the fact that it continues to reveal to us how great the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, because now we know that the Egyptian gods are a reality.

Moon Knight showed us the story of Steven Grant, a worker in a history museum who has another personality, Marc Spector, whose occupation is a mercenary and Avatar of the god Jonsu. The show was full of action, adventure and mythology, and did not need to make references to the franchise to which it belongs to captivate its audience, which was also celebrated by fans.

Like some of the previous Marvel series on Disney Plus (WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki- 96%, Hawkeye- 87%), Moon Knight It has surprised with a spectacular and moving ending, which is why the reactions on social networks express a wide range of emotions; some are very happy and moved by the ending, while others can’t hide their excitement at the arrival of a character they’ve been waiting for.

As it happens in other notes of this type, we must warn you that in the following reactions there may be important spoilers, so we recommend watching the sixth chapter of Moon Knight before reading on, unless the reader doesn’t mind knowing details about what happens in this season’s finale:

My God, this show was flawless. I just want to see more. Seeing the bond between Marc and Steven was touching and I love Khonshu, especially in his costume. honestly one of my favorite parts of the show is that there are no cameos from the MCU.

‘You saved me. I survived because I knew I was not alone. You were always there, alive, full of hope. And I tried to protect that and failed. I couldn’t protect you. You are the only superpower I ever had.’ Mark to Steven.

‘You never abandoned me. I will never leave you. You’re the only real superpower I’ve ever had. Marc turns to stone as he holds Steven’s hand. I… I just rip my heart out and stomp on it while watching that!

Marc telling Steven that he saved him. He was crying. Oscar Isaac conveys emotions so well that he is beautiful.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN!!!!! WE GOT OUR FUCKING JAKE LOCKLEY GO BABYYYYY!!!!!

Jake Lockley two seconds after being introduced:

This Jake Lockley reveal is so sexy because my boy is finally home.

CONFIRMED THAT JAKE LOCKLEY IS LATINO!!! OSCAR DID THIS FOR US!! LATIN STANDING.

oscar isaacprotagonist of Moon Knighthe had already been part of two big franchises before, Fox’s X-Men universe, in X-Men: Apocalypse – 48%, and the Star Wars sequel saga, Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%, but in none of those installments was he able to express as many emotions as we saw in Moon Knightfor which fans have asked on social networks to be nominated for an Emmy for Best Actor.

Until now it remains a mystery when we will see Moon Knight in action, but the ending makes it clear that there will be more of the superhero, and due to the void that The Avengers left after Avengers: Endgame – 95%, it stands to reason that Marvel will bring fans a new team of superheroes in the near future. Currently we have already seen the arrival of the replacements for Black Widow and Hawkeye, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) respectively, and in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever we will see the arrival of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who will occupy the place of Tony Stark / Iron Man.

