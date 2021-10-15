Moon Knight: George Clooney among the directors of the Marvel series?

George Clooney may have directed one of the Moon Knight episodes

The TV series of Moon Knight produced by Marvel Studios for Disney + is still shrouded in several mysteries, also from the point of view of the directors involved in the making, of which only three names are known at the moment: Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead

According to The Ronin, he may have been involved in the project as well George Clooney. Although it is easy to hypothesize his involvement from an actor’s point of view, the site actually points out that the star directed one of the episodes of the first season.

If confirmed, it would not be the first time that Clooney has taken part in a television project, both as an actor and director. In the past he has directed both Unscripted for HBO that miniseries Catch-22 for Hulu.

In the series Oscar Isaac will play the protagonist Marc Spector, while Ethan Hawke will play the role of the mysterious main antagonist of the first season. In addition to them there will also be in the cast May Calamawy, also in the role of a character not yet revealed.

For Marvel Studios, the Moon Knight series represents the first attempt to bring a figure closer to the spirit of street vigilantes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a rather complex character who also suffers from multiple personality disorder.

In the comics Marc Spector is an elite soldier and mercenary who, after coming into contact with the Egyptian god of the moon, Khonshu, decides to fight crime by assuming the identity of Moon Knight.

Jeremy Slater, former author of the television adaptation of the comic strip Umbrella Academy for Netflix, was cast as the showrunner and screenwriter of the series.