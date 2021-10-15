News

Moon Knight: George Clooney among the directors of the Marvel series?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

George Clooney may have directed one of the Moon Knight episodes

The TV series of Moon Knight produced by Marvel Studios for Disney + is still shrouded in several mysteries, also from the point of view of the directors involved in the making, of which only three names are known at the moment: Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead

According to The Ronin, he may have been involved in the project as well George Clooney. Although it is easy to hypothesize his involvement from an actor’s point of view, the site actually points out that the star directed one of the episodes of the first season.

If confirmed, it would not be the first time that Clooney has taken part in a television project, both as an actor and director. In the past he has directed both Unscripted for HBO that miniseries Catch-22 for Hulu.

In the series Oscar Isaac will play the protagonist Marc Spector, while Ethan Hawke will play the role of the mysterious main antagonist of the first season. In addition to them there will also be in the cast May Calamawy, also in the role of a character not yet revealed.

For Marvel Studios, the Moon Knight series represents the first attempt to bring a figure closer to the spirit of street vigilantes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a rather complex character who also suffers from multiple personality disorder.

In the comics Marc Spector is an elite soldier and mercenary who, after coming into contact with the Egyptian god of the moon, Khonshu, decides to fight crime by assuming the identity of Moon Knight.

Loading...
Advertisements

Jeremy Slater, former author of the television adaptation of the comic strip Umbrella Academy for Netflix, was cast as the showrunner and screenwriter of the series.

Professional blogger. He works for several online magazines such as CartoonMag.it. Collaborate with UpGo.news for the creation of original analysis, news and road tests of telco services. Giovanni Ino on Facebook.



Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
736
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
601
News

Cinema, all films out in October
575
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
508
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
451
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
394
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
359
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
356
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
318
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top