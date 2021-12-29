Moon Knight, George Clooney directed an episode of the series? New clues emerge

Geroge Clooney may or may not actually have directed an episode of the highly anticipated series Moon Knight? The question has been circulating online for a while now and now new evidence supporting Clooney behind the camera has popped up online and is quite overwhelming.

The series will star Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector who will be joined by Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Loic Mabanza and Jean-Paul DuChamp. Moon Knight follows the story of the origins of Spector, a former mercenary who becomes a hero after obtaining superpowers from the Egyptian god Khonshu. Although the basic premise of the project is known, the plot details are still well hidden but the first images of Moon Knight have already sparked the enthusiasm of the fans.

The filming of Moon Knight ended a few months ago, the series is directed by several directors such as Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead and Mohamed Diab. Now, new evidence suggests that an actor turned director joined the show’s crew. The Cosmic Circus unearthed some evidence to support the Oscar-winning actor George Clooney directed an episode of Moon Knight for Marvel Studios.

Such evidence comes from the assistant art director of Moon Knight, Marco Torresin who posted a new update on his website with his latest work. An image of the logo appears on the homepage Moon Knight which includes a roundup of names of other crew members. In the picture, Clooney is referred to as the director, as you can see at the bottom of the news.

Assistant Torresin worked with Clooney on the series Catch-22 previously and Clooney also directed Isaac in Suburbicon, in addition to having convinced Hawke to join Moon Knight. At this point it doesn’t seem absurd to think that he really directed an episode of the highly anticipated TV series, what do you think? Let us know in the comments!