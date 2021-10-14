Moon Knight – George Clooney directing an episode?

READ ALSO: Finished shooting Moon Knight

George Clooney and superheroes, a pairing that immediately evokes the unhappy (how hilarious) Batman & Robin. Now, however, Clooney he may have rejoined the genre with the eagerly awaited Moon Knight, but this time behind the camera.

The Ronin indeed reports that the American actor and director could directing an episode of the series Marvel, after finishing the filming of The Tender Bar with Ben Affleck. The site specifies that it is only a rumor, and that there are no confirmations in this regard.

It must be said that George Clooney he directed Oscar Isaac in the movie Suburbicon, so there is already a professional relationship between the two. Also, it wouldn’t be the first time that Clooney he curates a direction for the small screen: he has already done so in Catch-22 And Unscripted. So far, the only directors of Moon Knight officially announced are Mohamed Diab and the couple made up of Justin Benson And Aaron Moorhead.

Isaac will interpret Marc Spector, vigilante suffering from a dissociative personality disorder. The antagonist will be instead Ethan Hawke, but we don’t know the identity of his character. The peculiarity is that, for the first time, we will see the Marvel Studios struggling with a rough and “earthly” superhero, despite the supernatural elements. The release of Moon Knight should be expected between spring and summer of 2022 on Disney +. It is not excluded that a first trailer will be unveiled at the November event of the online platform, but for the moment they are only speculations.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight is a vigilante created by Doug Moench (texts) e Don Perlin (drawings) on Werewolf by Night (first series) n. 32, released in August 1975. Under the mask it hides Marc Spector, a former marine who starts working for the mercenary Raoul Bushman, which, however, leaves him dying during an expedition to Egypt. The locals save it and bring it in front of the statue of the god Khonshu, who appears to him in a vision and asks him to become a warrior on Earth. Thus was born Moon Knight, superhero with numerous gadgets invented by Spector, whose physical abilities increase to a superhuman level during the night.

In the years, Spector undergoes a psychic meltdown that leads him to suffer from depression, while the visions of Khonshu – perhaps due to his state of mind – continue to haunt him. It also becomes much more brutal than in the beginning, and does not hesitate to kill the criminals.

The cast

Oscar Isaac will play the protagonist, Marc Spector. Also in the cast May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke And Dina Shihabi.

The direction

The direction of various episodes will be handled by Mohamed Diab. The Egyptian filmmaker is known for his feature film debut, Cairo 678, considered a “harbinger” of the Egyptian revolution of 2011 (it came out a month earlier). In 2016, his Eshtebak (Clash) was selected for the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival, while his next film, Amira, will be released in 2021. Diab he also wrote The Island, the hugely successful Egyptian blockbuster.

Other episodes will be directed by Justin Benson And Aaron Moorhead, acclaimed independent directors in the fields of science fiction and horror. They are known for Spring, The Endless, Synchronic.

Production

strong> Gregory Middleton (Fringe, Game of Thrones, Watchmen) will be the director of photography. The Milanese Stefania Cella (The great beauty, Downsizing, Lucy in the Sky, Morbius) I will take care of the scenography instead.

The showrunner

The showrunner from Moon Knight And Jeremy Slater, the same as The Umbrella Academy.

Source: ComicBookMovie