Moon Knight is a solid and robust addition to the MCU – Review

This is a spoiler-free review of the first four episodes of The Moon Knightwhich begins streaming on Disney+ on March 30.

Moon Knight is a solid and robust addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), perhaps more remarkable in what it tries than what it achieves.

While Disney+ streaming series have introduced new characters like Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to the universe, they have largely been built around established actors. Characters like Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) had had supporting roles in multiple projects before. to get their own series.

MoonKnight is the first of the Disney+ streaming series to be built around an entirely new character for film or television, (save for a brief allusion to the Captain America: The Winter Soldier). In fact, one of the most refreshing aspects of the four episodes of Moon Knight that have been presented to the press is the extent to which the series works within its own corner of the shared universe. It feels distinct and separate, rather than an extension of an existing series or a build-up to a future event.

The Moon Knight it has a compelling intimacy, at least by the standards of the series that surround it. The main cast is relatively small, consisting of three actors: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham voices the Egyptian deity Khonsu, but the god himself appears through computer-generated imagery. Obviously, there are guest stars and extras, some of which recur between episodes, but the core cast is surprisingly small.

It is interesting to wonder if this is a concession to the production limitations of a series that is being shot in the midst of the pandemic. Ultimately, unlike Loki or Hawk Eye, Moon Knight has had to shoot on location outside of North America, both in Hungary and Jordan. Like the decision to focus heavily on new characters, the choice of locations for the series feels like a conscious effort to expand the MCU beyond the United States.

The series is initially set in London, a decision Isaac attributes to the fact that there are “too many characters in New York.” It may also be a pragmatic choice, since Eternals he suggested that London could become a hub for characters like Black Knight (Kit Harington) or Blade (Mahershala Ali). The eponymous character would certainly fit comfortably in the middle. Although Budapest is an unconvincing substitute for London, it is still a novel setting.

Without getting into spoiler territory, it seems safe to concede that Moon Knight it exists as a showcase for Oscar Isaac’s performance. Isaac introduces himself as Steven Grant, who works in the gift shop at the British Museum. Grant’s memory is full of holes and he has frequent blackouts. To avoid waking up in unusual places, Grant has decided to lock himself in bed every night. Naturally, that may not be enough to keep the character out of trouble.

Isaac is one of the most interesting actors of his generation, but he has shown his talent mostly in smaller films like A Most Violent Year or Former Machineas well as in series like Show Me a Hero or Scenes from a Marriage. Isaac’s bigger-budget jobs have been more scattered. For each dunesthere’s a X-Men: Apocalypse. For each Star Wars: The Last Jedithere’s a Rise of Skywalker. Isaac’s talent, which often lies in his dramatic intensity, hasn’t always been helped by the demands of modern franchises.

The Moon Knight he’s too attached to the standard Marvel formula to allow Oscar Isaac to really prove his ability. The series insists on tempering the intensity and pathos of the character with jokes and cheap jokes. However, Isaac brings a commitment to his work on the series that serves and benefits the series as a whole. The same can be said for Ethan Hawke, who is cast in a largely thankless role as ostensible villain Arthur Harrow but offers a steely intensity that plays well with Isaac.

seeing moon Knight, you get the sense of watching Marvel Studios assess in real time what they think streaming audiences will let them do. Moon Knight is perhaps Marvel Studios’ most ambitious project since WandaVision, especially when it comes to its themes and its visual narrative. However, the series seems to anxiously control itself at every opportunity, as if afraid of being too strange despite having a large captive audience.

This is perhaps reflected in the decision to screen four of the six episodes for critics. As the email notice to critics pointed out, this represents the most important part of any Marvel streaming series shown before the premiere. This suggests that the company is not altogether sure of what you have Moon Knight and that you are concerned that what is doled out in individual episodes is not representative of the scope or scale of Moon Knight.

It is easy to understand this decision. There are flashes of brilliance in the two thirds of Moon Knight which were available for preview and critique. In particular, there are aspects in the fourth episode that seem to really connect with the true potential of the series. However, it is frustrating that Moon Knight It took four episodes for him to gain the confidence to pull off a big shift like that, and it’s doubly frustrating that even as he makes those bold decisions, the show is constantly second-guessing.

Being a superhero series dealing with mental illness, the default point of comparison for Moon Knight will inevitably be something like the spin-off of X Men by Noah Hawley, Legion. However, Legion it was truly avant-garde, with “mustachioed women singing” choruses and epic animated musical battles. It doesn’t spoil too much the fact that Moon Knight be a much more conventional series in terms of its story and structure, which makes its shyness all the more disturbing.

The series also suffers from the limitations of the house style. Previous interviews have drawn comparisons to movies like “In Search of the Ark lost” and “The Ghostbusters”, and it’s certainly possible to recognize references to these movies at certain points in the series. However, there is a certain shallowness to these screams, especially when compared to the way in which Matt Reeves is more confidently inspired by the cinema of the 70s or David Fincher’s films in batman.

Recognizing these limitations, there is much to like in the knight of the moon. There is some good character work in the series, especially when it comes to Steven Grant. The series understands that the superpowers of the central character and his psychological condition work better if they are treated metaphorically than literally. Moon Knight is a meditation on the idea of ​​self and identity, in particular the question of self-knowledge and the challenge of reconciling the different facets of oneself.

It’s also nice to see Marvel Studios delving into the realm of the spiritual and cosmological, flirting with tangled, abstract mythology. moon knight. One of the most frustrating aspects of the franchise Thor has been the insistence on treating Asgardians as sufficiently advanced aliens rather than exploring what it might mean for them to be actual mythological creatures. Moon Knight she’s too shy to fully embrace the weirdness and weirdness of her concept, but she leans in that direction.

That, perhaps, is indicative of Moon Knight as a whole. The series moves in interesting directions and gestures at interesting ideas, even if by the end it seems afraid to pursue the most ambitious concepts. On the other hand, perhaps this split personality is entirely appropriate for the Moon Knight.