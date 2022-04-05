Moon Knight is the best Marvel Studios premiere on Disney Plus | Series

liliana carmona

The new MCU series surpassed ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Hawkeye’

It was on March 30 that the first episode of ‘Moon Knight’, series starring oscar isaac which has become the second best Marvel Studios premiere on Disney Plus.

The new fiction outnumbered the debut of ‘Hawkeye’, protated by Hailee Steinfeld, Jeremy Renner, Florence Pugh and Vera Farmigaand ‘WandaVision’, starred by Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Evan Peters, and Teyonah Parris.

According to figures released by Samba TV, who measure the audience on SmartTV enabled in 3 million homes in North America, the first episode of ‘Moon Knights’ was seen in 1.8 million homes in the United States alone in its first five days, which is equivalent to 20% more than ‘Hawkeye’, fiction that reached 1.5 million homes.

‘Moon Knight’ stars Oscar Isaac. Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Unlike other series on the streaming platform, ‘Moon Knight’ It is the first fiction that is not based on a character previously presented in the MCU, so this could influence its consumption more than other studio projects.

The Serie ‘Moon Knight’swill follow the story of Steven Grant, a gift shop clerk who suffers from memory conditions that either blank him out or bring back memories of another life.

“Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder, and that he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As they face their enemies, Steven/Marc must navigate their complex identities as they plunge into a deadly mystery among the mighty gods of Egypt. ”.

Which Marvel Studios series has the best premiere on Disney Plus?

Yes, it is who you think. First place on this list goes to loki, fiction that was carried out by Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson and Jonathan Majors, which reached 2.5 million homes in just 5 days.

Tom Hiddleston is the protagonist of the series ‘Loki’ Instagram @marvelstudios

What is your favorite Marvel Studios series?