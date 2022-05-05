Moon Knight Manager Confirms 2 Marvel Crossovers Have Been Canceled

moon knight In fact, it ended its six-episode run on Disney+ and managed to avoid MCU connections other than a single line of dialogue about Madripoor. Although set alongside the world of Earth’s greatest heroes, the show’s executive producer Grant Curtis first revealed that The Chain will not be attached to the current MCU, confirming that the honorary champion will be “Brand new” Y “Go on a new adventure.”

As one Marvel producer explained, fans don’t need to see anything from the MCU. Understand moon knightNarrative, saying that t Here there will be something to enjoy while people “(The fans) are really good at telling stories.” still, Marvel Studios and Disney + confirmed it The series, directed by Oscar Isaac, takes place after the events of hookbut head writer Jeremy Slater admitted he’s not sure. he has “No idea” and that the offer “The schedule was deliberately vague.”

commercial

Now, more details about the canceled MCU connections are on the show.

Marvel Director Reveals Details of Canceled MCU Crossover

Wonderful

moon knight Director Mohamed Diab sat down to wrap up to explain why the Disney+ series doesn’t have any crossovers with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although they admitted that Marvel Studios gave them a file ‘freedom of place’ [crossovers] At any time,” Diab confirmed that the offer “The First Scene” Y “The End Scene” It originally included a crossover, meaning two MCU characters were supposed to appear. However, everything has changed. How the story unfolded:

commercial

“We were free to put it on at any time. I want to tell you about the first scene, there was an intersection, and it was the last scene, there was an intersection. But as the story unfolded and we kept changing scripts, we felt like, ‘We don’t need to do this. We all had a decision. Collectively.”

moon knight Executive producer Grant Curtis also opened up in a separate interview with The Wrap, supporting what Diab had told the outlet about the canceled MCU hookups. The Marvel producer shared that there are other mentions associated with the MCU besides the mention of Madripoor in Episode 3, saying that “It was not a conscious attempt to escape” of privilege

However, Curtis pointed out that it all comes down to “Best Personal Story” They could say with Mark Spector, Stephen Grant and Jake Lockley leading the way, thus staying away from crossovers:

“There are some threads with the MCU. You know, there’s a mention of Maribore in Episode 3, and there are other signs connecting it to the MCU, so we’re there. But it wasn’t a conscious effort to get away from the MCU. – because we didn’t – but when we were in a room The book with Jeremy and the team, was it the best trip? What is the best character story we have with Mark and Stephen and then Jake at the end? that the more we focused on them and made that journey as rich as possible for the audience, that connection didn’t flow naturally with the narrative we were telling.”

Curtis also explained the benefits moon knight Being so far removed from the MCU, saying fans can jump into the show and still “Perfectly get the ride:”

commercial

“I think what’s interesting about ‘Moon Knight’ is that you don’t have all that connection, you go into it as your first experience in the MCU and you get the whole journey. I totally get the story. Whereas sometimes when you have more connection, there is more homework you have to do. I don’t think you have to do that task in ‘Moon Knight’. I think the story is equally great. Whether you’ve seen all the other MCU shows or this is your first deep dive.”

Moon Night deserves to be an independent project

It’s safe to say moon knight It worked on every level despite having little to no MCU connections throughout its run. Although Mohamed Diab revealed that it initially included MCU crossovers, the fact that the story worked without them is already a good sign, and thus likely set a precedent for a future Disney+ series set in the superhero franchise.

Marvel Studios is known for giving filmmakers freedom when developing their projects. The multiverse of madness Director Sam Raimi previously shared this studio “Very supportive” to see it for Dr Gharib A sequel, and apparently the same trend happened with Moon Knight and Diab.

Given that the MCU is now a much more popular franchise after the studio’s success during the Infinity Saga, it seems that references to the larger universe are a second priority, in contrast to the early stages of Marvel’s run. By doing so, the filmmakers can freely present their vision while helping the characters receive the best possible story.

commercial

It’s unknown what MCU crossover sequences have been canceled from Moon Knight, but they’re likely related to Anton Mugart’s line by Maribore, which are likely to be Layla-centric flashbacks. On the other hand, it was also possible to discern a scene that could be related to the Thanos Blip, given the massive repercussions of this event.

As for the characters, the favorites might be Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner and Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter, mainly because they were part of the show’s rumor mill.

The six episodes of moon knight They are now streaming on Disney+.

commercial