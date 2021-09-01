Moon Knight – Mark Ruffalo responds to rumors about his presence: “I don’t want to spoil”

Hulk will be in the series Moon Knight? Mark Ruffalo does not lose his composure

The arrival of Moon Knight on Disney + is now up and coming Mark Ruffalo became aware of rumors about his presence in the cast. The MCU star, however, does not get too upset and replies that “Does not want to ruin anything”. The rumors emerged after photos were published taken in front of the same hotel in Budapest, the location of the filming of the Marvel series. In the photos Oscar Isaac and Mark Ruffalo pose with the same fan in front of the same hotel and the fans put two and two together. Clearly the actor will be in Hungary for some work reason, but at the moment there is no official news about it.

As the person who’s responsible for this next phase of the MCU, I would hate to spoil something. I have learned the hard way. https://t.co/yrC7TCD6C1 – Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 31, 2021

Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner will indeed be in the Marvel series Moon Knight? Only time will tell, for now we know for sure that filming of the series continues unabated in Budapest.

The series is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (the one that started after the events of Avengers: Endgame) and will arrive on Disney + in 2022. Produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Jeremy Slater at the moment the series does not yet have an official synopsis and is shrouded in mystery. We know that Ethan Hawke is also in the cast, probably in the role of the villain.

