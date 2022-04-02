Moon Knight: What The Avengers Do During The Moon Knight Series Story | Disney Plus Series | Marvel | MCU | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

What happened to the Avangers during “Moon Knight”? Many followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have wondered at what point in time the new Disney Plus series is located and if the remembered superheroes such as Captain Marvel, Hulk, Thor, among others, will be seen at some point. This is what is known about the production starring Oscar Isaac that will be you can watch online this way.

MORE INFORMATION: This was the rating of the series premiere “Moon Knight” on Rotten Tomatoes

The debut of the new fiction on the aforementioned streaming platform has been well received by critics and the general public. The performance of isaacIn addition, it has been crucial to understand the split dimension of the character’s personalities.

The story of “moon knight” is based on the Marvel comics that appeared since 1975 and has as its protagonist Steve Granta millionaire who has a great secret: he shares his body with a mercenary named Marc Specter.

In this way, the Dissociative identity disorder that the protagonist suffers is one of the keys to the creation of Doug Moench and Don Perlin. In this way, the plot has generated that the MCU fans wonder what the Avengers are up to as the events of the series unfold.

Oscar Isaac as the protagonist of “Moon Knight”. (Photo: Marvel)

WHAT ARE THE AVENGERS DOING WHILE THE STORY OF “MOON KNIGHT” DEVELOPS?

Set in London, the “Moon Knight” seriesthe new bet of Disney Plus with Oscar Isaac in the leading role, it happens after what was seen in “Avengers: Endgame” and “hawk eye”, according to what was reported by the streaming platform.

Thus, it can be speculated that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is with his family or training Kate BishopHailee Steinfeld. Meanwhile he Doctor Strange I should be helping the Peter Parker of Tom Holland with what happened inSpider-Man: No Way Home”.

While, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) he would be in his laboratory with his cousin Jennifer Ann Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Wanda Vision (Elizabeth Olsen), in her exile or approaching what will happen in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. Similarly, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) are still off Earth.

These are the possibilities around the Avengers during “moon knight”, so it would not be unreasonable to see that, in some chapter of the new Disney Plus series, one of the heroes may appear, albeit fleetingly.

Oscar Isaac at the premiere of Marvel Studios’ original series “Moon Knight” at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP)

POWERS AND ABILITIES OF MOON KNIGHT

expert pilot

expert detective

interrogation expert

expert sniper

Weapon Master

Martial arts master

multilingual

pain resistance

telepathic resistance

The strength, endurance and reflexes of the Moon Knight they increase depending on the phases of the moon.

Moon Knight during the first images shown by Disney Plus. (Photo: Marvel)

ENEMIES OF MOON KNIGHT

Black Specter

bluebeard

Bora

Raoul Bushman

The committee

The Midnight Man

Morpheus

Profile

Shadow Knight

Scarlet Glass

Werewolf

Can you imagine seeing ‘Doctor Strange’ walking into a comic book store? Well, Benedict Cumberbatch fulfilled the dream of some fans and so they reacted. (Video: Marvel)