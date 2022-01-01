Moon, Mars and the return of the CERN particle accelerator, the science in 2022 according to Nature

The coming year in the field of scientific research will not only be characterized by the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic. 2022 will see the return to the Moon and new missions in search of (bacterial) life on Mars. One of the most important events, however, is the return to operation of the largest particle accelerator in the world, the Large Hadron Collider (Lhc) of CERN in Geneva, after the technical break will ignite new enthusiasm for the exploration of the so-called new physics. These are some of the main events of science for the new year, indicated by the journal Nature on its website.

2022 marks the entry into the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic and the most immediate commitment, writes Nature, will be to answer the many questions still open on the Omicron variant. Among these, one of the most important is to understand if it causes a more or less serious disease. Furthermore, the guard must not be lowered against the possible appearance of new variants of the SarsCoV2 virus and the long-term effects of the disease, i.e. the condition called long Covid, must continue to be studied.

The biggest gamble of the new year is though making vaccines available to the entire world population, eliminating the gap that currently separates rich countries from poorer ones. Researchers from around the world have repeatedly indicated this as the crucial step in curbing the circulation of the virus. Among the vaccines, the first ones with specific mRna for the variants of the SarsCoV2 virus are also expected, as well as new anti-Covid protein and DNA vaccines.

But 2022 is also the year of the return to the Moon, with the Artemis first missions and preparations to build the first space station in the lunar orbit, Gateway. India’s new mission to the Moon, the Chandrayaan-3, which intends to bring a rover to lunar soil, is also planned. This is also the goal of the Japanese Slim mission, and of the Russian Luna 25, and Korea is ready to debut on the Moon, with the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter. The Japanese private company ispace is preparing to take the UAE rover to the moon, while the American companies Astrobotic Technology and Intuitive Machines will bring instruments from the NASA.

Great expectations in 2022 also for missions to Mars, the most important of which is ExoMars, of the European (ESA) and Russian (Roscosmos) space agencies, which in September will bring the rover to the red planet Rosalind Franklin, destined to look for the traces of a past life thanks to an auger designed and built in Italy. For physics, the Lhc accelerator is expected to be restarted in June, after the prolonged technical break also due to the pandemic. The two biggest experiments, Atlas and Cms, the same ones who found the Higgs boson, have been enhanced and will allow for the collection of data from 40 million proton collisions produced every second.