‘Moonage Daydream’, the David Bowie film, arrives on September 16

Mexico City.– The epic of james cameron, Avatarreturns to theaters after a decade on September 22, now in 3D format, heading for the premiere of the sequel the path of the water.

A new trailer and poster for James Cameron’s epic adventure, winner of the Oscar Award in 2009, is now available. The highest-grossing film of all time returns to theaters in Latin America.

Written and directed by James Cameron, Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver.

The film was produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. Nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three Academy Awards, for Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

First look at Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Path of Water opens in theaters on December 15

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children).

In the trailer we see a preview of the danger that follows them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau.

npq

Subscribe to our Youtube channel their