Moonfall Movie Finale Explained: What Happened, Characters, Actors, Patrick Wilson, Halle Berry, & More Details

The movie “Moonfall”directed by ronald emmerich and whose script is the same and by Haeald Kloser, hit theaters on February 4 of this year for lovers of movies related to space and those who like theories related to the moon and the earth.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar Awards 2022: meet all the nominees for best actor

“Moonfall”, which is a science fiction movie, came to theaters with the participation in Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradleyyy It has been sold under the following description: “In 2022, humanity will face the dark side of the moon.” If you still haven’t been able to go to the movies, you still want to know the ending explained, here we will tell you about it and we will give you more details.

“Moonfall” – Ending Explained

SPOILER ALERT. “Moonfall” ends when KC Houseman (John Bradley) He decides to sacrifice himself in order to detonate the explosive and thus put an end to the “artificial intelligence” that has caused the moon to fall out of its orbit and hit the earth, ending humanity.

To achieve this, the astronauts Jocinda Fowler (Hally Berry), Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and moon conspiracy theorist KC Houseman (John Bradley) They carry out a space mission, but at the end, it is Jo Fowler who drives the ship to return to earth, while Brian Harper loses consciousness.

While they are sailing through space towards the earth, the whole explosion chases them, but they manage to arrive safely, although sorry for having asked KC Houseman. The latter would end up inside the moon’s artificial intelligence.

What happened in “Moonfall”?

The movie “Moonfall” starts when Jocinda Fowler (Hally Berry) and Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) they are fixing a satellite in orbit, however they are attacked by an unknown alien entity. Upon returning, Harper tries to explain what happened but NASA and partner Fowler discredit him and he ends up being fired.

Ten years later with jocinda fowler as deputy director of NASA, they decide to send a mission, but are attacked by the supposed “Artificial Intelligence”. For his part, Brian Harper survives by giving talks about his work as an astronaut and in one of them he meets KC Housemanwho tells him that the moon is out of orbit and will collide with the earth.

Fowler, Harper and moon conspiracy theorist KC Houseman decide on a new mission to wipe out “artificial intelligence” using electromagnetic pulses.

They discover that the “AI” by generating its own consciousness opposed all the ideas of primitive humans and had destroyed everything that allowed them to live in harmony. However, an energy center managed to escape in time and searched for a place where life could exist, thus arriving on earth. This energy center over thousands of years ends up being the moon, the same one that was created by primitive humans and named as such by modern ones when they go out to explore space.

Unfortunately, the peace does not last long, as the “AI” discovers this energy center and begins to consume it completely, causing it to start to go out of orbit and affect the earth.

It should be noted that it is KC Housemanwho at the last moment decides to sacrifice himself to blow up the EMP explosive and correct the moon’s course, first downloads his consciousness into the software, so now he is part of the moon’s megastructure, being a kind of guardian.

Trailer for “Moonfall”

Who performs in “Moonfall”?

In “Moonfall” the main character will fall on Halle Berry. She will play Jocinda Fowler and will be the one who leads the mission to end “Artificial Intelligence” and thus save humanity. It is not the first time that this actress wears an astronaut suit.

Along with her, the actors Patrick Wilson and John Bradley, who play Brian Harper and Moon conspiracy theorist KC Houseman. Patrick Wilson, respectively.

Will there be a second installment of “Moonfall”?

The movie “Moonfall” It was shot in December 2020, and to date there is no confirmation that there will be any sequel to it. In addition to being like this, it would only arrive from 2024.

In addition, there are multiple stories that would be told in “Moonfall 2”, considering that KC Houseman sacrificed himself and now apparently would be a kind of guardian of the moon. Besides that Jocinda Fowler and Brian Harper now know that it was their ancestors who created humanity and the current life forms.

YOU CAN SEE: “Moonfall” releases final trailer and announces premiere date in Peru

How much was spent to record “Moonfall”?

$140 million was the budget of the film, making it one of the highest-budget independent films expected to be a worldwide box office hit. February 3 is the date confirmed for our country, it will be available exclusively in all cinemas.

In the new film by the director of Godzilla, the Moon falls out of its orbit for unknown reasons, threatening to collide with the Earth. If so, life on the planet would be impossible, and we will witness a catastrophe of colossal dimensions capable of eradicating any hint of humanity in just a few minutes. With just a few weeks to spare, and to remedy it, the different agencies will collaborate to prevent the apocalypse and give men a tomorrow. Will they be able to save the Earth from an imminent end?