“Moonfall”, the new film by Roland Emmerich, the master of catastrophe cinema, came to streaming

Trailer for “Moonfall”. (Lionsgate)

Devastated cities, planets on the brink of catastrophe, Martian invasions, feats against the clock, all the ingredients of the German filmmaker’s catastrophe cinema Roland Emmerich. moon fall (2022) has all the elements of his cinema, in fact it is a compendium of everything he has made since his first films in the United States, two decades ago. A force has affected the orbit of the Moon and the consequence is beginning to be felt on planet Earth. Once again, humanity is in danger and the only possible salvation is a reckless suicide mission to combat and counteract this destructive force.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

In the movie a force has affected the orbit of the Moon and that is affecting the Earth. (Lionsgate)

The main attraction to see moon fall It is the previous filmography of Roland Emmerich, who has made a name for himself in science fiction and catastrophe cinema. star gate (1994), Independence Day (nineteen ninety six), Godzilla (1998), The day after tomorrow (2004) and 2012 (2009) are some of his most successful titles, although not the only ones. But yes, all of them come together in this new feature film that combines the outrageous style of Emmerich-style catastrophe cinema with elements of science fiction with an air of transcendence. A great mix with questionable results in this film.

Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley star in this film. (Lionsgate)

The protagonists are two astronauts who ten years ago starred in a controversial failed mission that marked their lives. Now, Jo Fowler (Halle Berry), turned NASA executive, and Brian Harper (patrick wilson), marginalized and expelled who barely lives from the memory, they must meet again and take on the most important task of their lives. There is also a nerd who behaves like a madman, KC Houseman (John Bradley), to which nobody wants to listen, but which has the answers that not even the government itself has obtained. All the formulas already traveled, everything that has already been done many times, a compendium of Roland Emmerich’s own commonplaces.

For decades there has been a theory that the director makes comedies and that all his films are parody. But for those who love his movies as well as those who hate him, most don’t believe this theory. Here is the only chance to enjoy the film, because everything goes beyond what has been tolerated in his cinema to date. The visual effects look very low class, even being used in scenes that normally wouldn’t have them. The leading trio is accompanied by a second story with their children that launches into implausible codes that are not acceptable even in this context.

The production can now be seen on Prime Video. (Lionsgate)

But the show is there and what can be described as something bad can be a source of ironic consumption and fun. It’s not a comedy, that should be clear, but some scenes are funny. It is clear that the director was looking at some science fiction titles in recent years, in particular Interstellar (2014) and Ad Astra (2019) but without the dramatic pulse or the visual beauty of those two feature films. And that’s possibly the big problem. moon fallwhich after a discreet stint in theaters now comes to Amazon Prime Video. The film lacks a compelling cinematic language and does not even remotely attempt any of the forms of beauty that science fiction has always been capable of displaying.

KEEP READING

There will be a new series starwars From Director Jon Watts: Get the Details

Hunch: political intrigue, melodrama and police crime about organ trafficking are mixed in this extreme fiction

The new adaptation of flames of revengethe Stephen King book, distances itself from the 1984 film