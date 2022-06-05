Moonfall top 10 Prime Video Latin America

Disaster cinema has been something that audiences have fallen in love with for a long time, largely because science fiction is visually incredible, but also because some of the films, as is the case of 2012, seized on rumors and theories about the end of the world, which, far from scaring people, increased their interest in knowing what the annihilation of humanity would be like.

To a large extent, this is something that Moonfall (2022) used to its advantage, since the official synopsis narrates that “After being hit by an asteroid, the Moon has left its orbit and is heading towards Earth; fact that could cause the possible disappearance of the planet. The only chance to save humanity will be the launch of a mission manned by a peculiar group of navigators who will try to divert the course of the moon to save the planet.

This film plays with some of the best known theories about space, aliens, and how humanity will have to face more advanced beings, all while the planet begins to suffer a massive attack. Although the story itself is interesting, the critics and the audience do not seem to be entirely satisfied with the final product, but is it really that bad?

The unexpected success of Moonfall

Despite having a first-rate cast led by Halle Berry (X-Men and Catwoman) along with Patrick Wilson (Warren Files), and even a brief but important appearance by Donald Sutherland, better known as President Snow in the saga of Los Hunger Games critics only gave Moonfall a 37% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, considering the script and dialogue to be poor, and even stating that this might be the least realistic space movie.

Although the audience on IMDB has not given the best opinions either, mostly agreeing with what the specialized critics said, since its premiere a couple of weeks ago on Prime Video Mexico, the film has not left the top 10 of the most watched on the platform, consolidating in the seventh position.

And of course, we are not going to tell you that it is a perfect film, but it is not the slop that everyone says it is, since it has some moments of brilliance in the midst of all the chaos that exists inside and outside the narrative.

The good and bad

Definitely the best thing about this story is its cast, as Wilson and Berry continue to show the incredible actors they are, denoting on screen a genuine chemistry between the two that helps make the story much lighter. On the other hand, we have to say that the subplot of the secondary characters also seems to be interesting, and in fact they do not feel like filler as in other productions, since their sequences manage to convey anguish and tension, in addition to being well worked in terms of to some special effects.

Sadly the scenes from space are not as good as the ones that take place on Earth, which clearly shows that something is wrong. At the beginning it is striking to see how the team is facing the problems to end the technological threat, but then it begins to ramble on incoherent explanations. The biggest criticism of the film is that in contrast to other stories, where the ending tends to be the most fluid and interesting in itself, here the closing becomes a bit heavy, and even gives the feeling that the film has lasted more than what should.

In conclusion, Moonfall has largely earned the criticism it has received, but in general it is a film to pass the time, which you can easily watch with your family and they may discover something interesting in the possible end of the world . @worldwide