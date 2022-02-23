Moonfall: Wacky Emmerich | NewAlcarria

Sometimes I feel guilty. Let’s see, if this space is called El Cinéfago it’s because some criteria of high cinephiles matter little when it comes to judging films. Cinema may be the seventh art, but some of us like that it also gives us popcorn to eat, orange Fanta to drink… period.

Is moonfall good? Not at all. The script has holes. Now, is it fun? lots. Let’s see, let me tell you the plot. There is a group of astronauts partying in space, taking everything lightly, an unequivocal sign that a tragedy is going to occur. And indeed, a kind of space swarm of bottle caps attacks the astronauts and then gets into a hole in the moon. As they hear it, without inviting her to dinner first or anything. Only one of the astronauts can tell what really happened, but of course no one believes him, because then we wouldn’t have that damned hero who is so cool in this type of movie, especially Emmerich.

Total, that years later, a frikazo of life, megastructures, celestial bodies and things like that discovers that the Moon, pay attention, has left its orbit and is going to fall on Earth: BOOOOM, how have you been ? Well, like everyone. While the people at ground level try to survive the tides, gravity and oxygen doing what they really want, our anti-hero with his fricardo and an old astronaut friend with whom he no longer speaks will try to resolve the situation by traveling to the Moon, which keeps a very dodgy secret. The most original of all? That between the boy and girl astronauts there is no love plot. You haven’t seen that coming, have you?

Let’s see, that this in the 90s and even in the early 2000s would have hit theaters very hard is undeniable. Above all, because it brings together two of the most spectacular Emmerich productions: Independence Day and 2012. It is pure entertainment of catastrophes, aliens and conspiracies (does this term exist?) Just for the approach it would already deserve a chance. The pity is that we no longer live in those times when the name of a director and a ravishingly absurd premise were enough hook to take us to the movies. Perhaps, because we have already seen everything or many similar things or because we are only going to see franchises. And be careful, it shows that Moonfall would love to become one. In fact, one wonders if this is not Emmerich’s second attempt, after the second part of Independence Day, to create one.

Moonfall is for those who don’t mind popcorn at the movies. Emmerich has the same B-movie spirit that we enjoyed in the ’90s. Patrick Willson and Halle Barry fit the bill perfectly as heroes. The subplot on Earth complements its disasters with alien discoveries in space and only John Bradley is mildly irritating in a role that, let’s face it, Jeff Goldblum already nailed back in his day.

How nice it is to enjoy a movie that you could perfectly skin. Seriously, I don’t care if they give the Oscar to Belfast, Power of the Dog or West Side Story, but I need a second part of Moonfall. Guilty pleasure they call it.

Moonfal (2022, USA)

Directed by: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Donald Sutherland, Michael Peña.