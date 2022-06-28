Moonlight and the importance of Black Pride – Spoiler Time

No one can forget the Oscar that awarded the films of the 2016. The ceremony of Academy It will remain forever in the memory of the whole world due to the scandal that occurred when it was time to present the award for Best Film. Initially, it was mentioned La La Landbut when everyone involved in the film starring Emma Stone Y Ryan Gosling were celebrating on stage, it was discovered that it was a mistake: the winner was moonlita small film, directed by Barry Jenkins. Even though everyone remembers moonlit For this reason, the film is much more than that Hollywood scandal that will remain an anecdote for ever and ever. moonlit It is the first film with the theme LGBTQI+ with an entirely Afro-descendant cast to win the category for Best Film at the Awards of the Academy and this makes it a strong reference for the Black Pride.

Based on the play by Tarell Alvin, In Moonlight Black Boys Look Bluewhich, in turn, is based in a certain way on his own life, moonlit tells the story of Chiron in three acts. In the first, entitled “I.Little”, shows us Chiron in his childhood years, black, small, shy who is constantly attacked by his peers due to his nature. Chironwho also suffers from the abandonment of an addicted mother, ends up finding solace in Juana drug trafficker with Cuban roots, who, in some way, becomes his father figure. Also during these childhood years we know Kevina neighbor of Chironand the only boy with whom he is able to form a friendship. In the second act of moonlit we meet again Chironbut this time in his teenage years. He continues to be shy, withdrawn and suffering from bullying by their peers. Her family history continues to be chaotic, with her mother who has deepened her addiction to crack, and taking as a maternal reference Teresathe girlfriend of Juanwho has been killed due to his dangerous occupation. It is here where his true sexual awakening occurs, along with his childhood friend Kevin, and we discover that he is homosexual. However, this sexual awakening ends up triggering a situation of violence that leads to Chiron to enter the judicial system USA. In the last act, entitled “III. Black”, which is the nickname Kevin gave to Chiron, we meet the latter again in adulthood. What Juan, his only father figure, is dedicated to drug trafficking and has become a tough guy after his experience in reform schools and prison. Again, he meets Kevinwho will serve as an interlocutor to understand the suffering of Chiron and the repression that he lives due to the environment in which he has grown up. With Kevin, Chiron he manages to relax and be who he is.

moonlit It is not only a beautiful film, with influences of directors who stand out for their visual poetics such as the Korean Wong Kar wai and the French claire denisbut it is also one of the very few films that puts the theme at the center of the scene. LGBTQI+ in a context with Afro-descendant characters. Although many times the scandal of his obtaining the prize of the Academy is the first thing that stands out moonlitthe fact that the film is encouraged to talk about these issues is essential. In a USA that becomes more oppressive every second for minorities (just look at how the right to abortion has been revoked in recent days), belonging to two of them is a terrible sentence. Chironthe protagonist of moonlit, not only is he black in a country eternally crossed by a racial crisis, but he is also poor and homosexual. His story is brutal, but also extremely important. Many Chirones is there in the world? how many in USAthat they must hide their sexuality in order not to be harassed in a country that teaches them that they must always have their guard up?

For this reason, beyond the scandal and the laughter or the embarrassment of others that this generates, moonlit won the award for Best Film at the AcademyIt is something to celebrate. Not only was the award given to a film with an all-black cast, but also it was awarded to a film that shows the reality of many children who grow up in similar contexts and deserve to see their stories represented. moonlit is, without a doubt, a triumph for black pride.

