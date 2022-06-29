Moonlight: André Silva reveals the most painful moment of his life [VIDEO]

The artist André Silva is excited due to the great reception received by the Peruvian series ‘Luz de Luna’ in its second season on América Televisión. The actor confessed for the program On everyone’s lips.

YOU CAN SEE: Luz de Luna 2: “El León de la cumbia” made the whole country roar

The talented Peruvian actor, who has participated in the recording of the film “Don’t look up” together with world-class artists such as Leonardo DiCarpio and Jennifer Lawrence, spoke of the hard time he had to live in his life.

“The loss of my mother has been a very hard blow for me, I thank God and her for the moments we shared,” he said.

The protagonist of series such as ‘Mi amor, el wachimán’ confessed that he did not expect the boom that the series ‘Luz de Luna’ has had and the recognition of his followers on the street.

Andre Silva He accepted that the public of En boca de todos knows more about his day to day. Adriana Álvarez’s boyfriend starts his day very early and has no problem having his breakfast in the squats, but before he exercises on the Miraflores boardwalk.

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez is moved after the premiere of Luz de Luna 2: “It made me cry” [VIDEO]

André Silva: They assure he is “Chilean” after appearing in Leonardo DiCaprio’s film

The actor has been called “Chilean” by the media in the same country after appearing in the Netflix and Hollywood movie ‘Don’t look up’.

“Due to the fact that the meteorite will fall on the north coast of the country, it is interpreted that it could be a Chilean citizen looking with terror at this great rock from space,” explained the medium of the southern country in a paragraph.