Morandi-Jovanotti hello boomers (10), Elisa-D’Amario what a bomb (9), Emma poor Britney! (4)

Maria Chiara Giannetta 9 Want to see that Amadeus got it right for the second time? He didn’t make us regret Drusilla (as she feared). Young, fun, self-confident. Maria Chiara is a beautiful discovery.

Morandi and Jovanotti 10 Here is the couple we didn’t know we needed. The different twins Gianni and Jova blow up the Ariston. And it is not known who has more charge of the two. Hi boomers.

Elisa and Elena d’Amario 9 After this performance, I took the legwarmers out of the cellar. Elisa’s voice is divine, okay, but – honestly – someone has looked at her in these 2 minutes and passes by the exhibition? Amici’s dancer is a sexy bomb. And she exploded. Pure envy.

Emma and Francesca Michielin 4 Britney forgive them because they don’t know what they are doing. Seeing Emma and Francesca improvise a ballet to the notes of “Baby one more time” reminded me of my 12 years in front of the mirror with the poster of Madonna in the bedroom.

Lauro-Berté 6 Achilles leaves that microphone and lets the queen sing. What do you want to say to Berté? In her manifesto song he is untouchable. Loredana eats Lauro. Is it possible to vote only for her?

Irama and Grignani 4 Grignani walking around the audience, Irama chasing him, the Joker make-up. What happened on stage? But was it Grignani or Johnny Depp what he sang?

Matteo Romano and Malika Ayane 7 They look like mothers and children: she looks at him like a lost puppy, he tries to keep up with her but the couple is not credible.

Sangiovanni- Mannoia 7 “Dressing up like a fool and being a moron in concerts … “and choosing the songs at random. Next to Fiorella Mannoia Sangio seems to be singing at Karaoke. It could have been a nice contrast, but the juxtaposition leaves one puzzled. The song is broken in two With and without Fiorella.

Naomi 6 Bringing the queen of soul Aretha Franklin is a tall order for her too. Especially since it is in English. Pronunciation to be reviewed. But she is always very elegant. And in the finale (finally) she takes off.

Beppe Vessicchio 10 Sanremo is an Italian Festival founded on Beppe Vessicchio. How much we had missed it.

Giovanni Truppi 5 Doing De Andrè again is not a joke, even if you are backed by Vinicio Capossela. Result? The performance appears to last 3 hours. “Er tank” is not convincing. By the way, was he so convinced of the look that he bought a stock?

Yuman 5 But I say how does it come to your mind to bring one of the most famous songs in the world to the competition? Yuman singing Sinatra’s “My Way” has the effect of a Karaoke night out. She dared too much.

