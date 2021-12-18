Morata and Cuadrado show, Allegri at -5 from the Champions

BOLOGNA – In Bologna the Juventus cynical, mature, able to break the deadlock immediately and then defend it by suffering the right amount and spread in the second half by touching 3-0 several times. Rome reached 31 points and now the hope is linked to a new stop of the Naples in the race for fourth place in the Champions League. There is no need to delude oneself, but perhaps a key to the good turnaround Massimiliano Allegri he is finding her in the midst of a thousand difficulties also linked to absences – because Dybala it is not given to anyone – but with a sense of mastery of the match that has not been admired on the Juventus front for a while. Game decided by two flashes, which bear the signature of Morata and Cuadrado, in a very Juventus context, in the presence of a Bologna maybe too loaded on the eve from Mihajlovic. The difference is noticeable well beyond the 4 points that separated the two teams before the kick-off. It’s like that advertisement thirty years ago: you can see it, feel it, touch it.

De Ligt show In 4-3-3 cheer you immediately notice how the right chain can do damage. Six minutes and the race takes Max’s desired address: combination Morata-Bernardeschi, assists of the ex Fiorentina and the Spanish surpasses Skorupski. The silent check of the Var, who notes how the former Atletico cuts into a regular position by mocking Soumaoro and so the 1-0 is history. The movements of Morata, still on target away in the league after Salerno and Venice, give a lot of annoyance to the Emilians, “forgiven” by Rabiot who decides to hit the rossoblù goalkeeper instead of looking for the diagonal with the left-handed. Bologna does not sleep, on the contrary, with De Ligt that stands out on the pedestal of the irreplaceable: the Dutchman is very awake in forcing Arnautovic to turn away. The Austrian commits Szczesny with a complicated twist, then it is Svanberg in a spectacular overhead kick that comes close to equalizing. In the meantime, spirits light up and pay the price Dominguez, foul on Morata, e McKennie (determining the return of the Texan) who had gone to defend his partner. In addition to De Ligt, the application of Arthur who tries to vary his game made of touches, touches and surprising long throws, the obscure work of Kean in opening spaces in Morata, Pellegrini’s commitment, the concentration of Bonucci. Rabiot gasps, slow and dormant while around him Bologna (Tabby And Barrow sincerely thank) steals balls after balls. Svanberg is definitely the most active among the rossoblùs, but Juve holds.

