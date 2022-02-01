Morata and Dybala towards the farewell

Zaniolo and Raspadori the main objectives for the summer market in the event of separation from the Spanish and the Argentine, the unknown about the future of de Ligt remains

A sparkling winter market closed for the Juventus it is already time to look forward. If on the court the ball now passes to Max Allegri, called upon to better integrate new purchases Vlahovic And Zakaria, on the desks of Cherubs And Arrivabene the dossiers of the summer market are already starting to arrive, both incoming and outgoing. Morata looks set to say goodbye in June, while with Dybala a last attempt will be made to reach the renewal, even if first of all there is a need to mend the relationship with him and his entourage. On the starting foot there could also be de Ligt, but the Juventus management already seems to have clear ideas about the substitutes.

The fate ofSpanish striker seems to be marked: the 35 million euros needed to redeem his card from Atletico Madrid after two years on loan are too many. Unless there are sensational surprises at the end of the season he will return to Spain and it will be the task of the Colchoneros find him the most suitable accommodation.

As for the Joyahowever, the doors are not yet fully closed. Another meeting with his agent is scheduled, in which a renewal will be offered at 7.5 million net per season, just over what was granted to Vlahovic. As mentioned, however, first of all, we need to put together the pieces of a relationship that has lasted for almost 7 years, after some rethinking, on the one hand, and a few too many hesitations, on the other.

If both were to say goodbye, the Juventus management already has two shots aimed at rejuvenating and “Italianising” the squad: the main objectives for the summer are in fact Nicolò Zaniolo And Giacomo Raspadori, which could well marry with the 4-2-3-1 recently experienced by Allegri, joining the returning Chiesa in support of the only striker Vlahovic. For a powerful, dynamic and very young attack (23 years of average age), even if economically expensive, since both expire only in 2024. Another hot name, even if more in perspective, is that of Lorenzo Lucca del Pisa, for which it is planned to strike up a negotiation in synergy with Sassuolo (already very close to the Under 21 striker in recent days), who would gladly take him to neroverde as a substitute for the probable starter Scamacca.

Then there is the defense chapter, where everything revolves around de Ligt. For the Dutchman, Juve does not have to deal with an imminent deadline (even his contract lasts until June 2024), but Mino Raiola has begun to shake things up, even with public statements, and considering the already very high salary that perceives (he is the highest paid player in the squad) it seems difficult to think in a year of sitting down at the negotiating table for a further adjustment. The club is betting a lot on the former Ajax, also considering the very young age, but he is looking around. What is certain is that his possible sale would help the bianconeri to finance the strikes in attack, while to replace him the dream remains Kalidou Koulibaly, certainly not a bet, but a guarantee for the defense.