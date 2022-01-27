Morata-Barcelona, ​​it’s not over: the card to convince Atletico and the intertwining with Dembele | First page

“What do you want me to tell you?“. Sincere and almost disconsolate words those of Alvaro Morata, still waiting to find out what the future holds. The next arrival of Dusan Vlahovic at the Juventus it inevitably pushes away the current Juventus number 9, who was courted and seduced by the Barcelona and from Xavi, but the situation is still to be unlocked. These days Morata was in Madrid, where he was intercepted by the cameras of his Spanish colleagues, and with his father he met his agent Juanma Lopez to keep abreast of the evolution of the story: it is not easy to find the right fit, but a cautious trust remains on the part of the player on the chances of success of the deal.

ATHLETIC OBSTACLE – An operation that is however complicated, also because it involves four parties to be agreed. The player for his part has already accepted the conditions of Barça, Juve is ready to free him with the arrival of another striker but also keeps open the possibility of depriving himself of Dejan Kulusevski (searched again in the Premier League) to make room for Vlahovic. However, one of the main issues concerns theAtletico Madrid, technically owner of the tag and concerned by the possibility of seeing the proceeds deriving from the sale of Morata fade: to be precise, the 35 million euros foreseen for the right of redemption in favor of Juve at the end of the season, a figure that i colchoneros they would like to be guaranteed, even more so if it is a question of reinforcing a direct competitor for the Champions area. The card to play on this front could be the negotiation for the right of redemption in favor of Atletico for Antoine Griezmann, returned to Madrid: 10 million due for the loan, to which another 40 must be added for the eventual definitive acquisition.

KEY DEMBELE – Then there is another factor to consider, namely the future of Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the season and in recent days Barça had made it clear that they wanted to sell the player in January so as not to lose him to zero: his departure would free up the salary space to be able to include a new purchase in the list while remaining within the limits imposed by the La Liga. The news of the last few hours, however, is that with the last meeting between Dembele’s agents and the Blaugrana top management, the possibility of a renewal has resoundingly reopened. Game over for Morata? Not necessarily, because Barcelona are looking for an agreement on economic and contractual conditions that can equally allow a new entry into the squad and the hand extended by Dembele is a signal considered encouraging by the club. Meanwhile, Morata waits and observes the moves: those of Juve with Vlahovic and that of Barcelona, ​​which does not intend to let go.