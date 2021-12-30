Morata-Barcelona: Juve’s doubts about Depay. And Allegri wants a 9 | First page

Xavi wants Alvaro Morata and Barcelona are trying to please him. It is not easy having to work in a complex triangle like the one also made up of Juventus and Atletico Madrid, not even impossible, however, considering the interests and needs of all the clubs involved. Remaining on the Turin-Barcelona axis, here is the move by the blaugrana club to facilitate the early separation between Juve and Morata: to propose a player on loan without the obligation of redemption as “technical compensation “, putting on the plate at least three or four alternatives under consideration by the Juventus club. The most important? Memphis Depay. Theoretically, an exchange that could also be convenient for Juve, at least in absolute terms, just think of the fact that last summer until the end the bianconeri tried to fit in to blast the Dutchman’s move to Barça. In fact, however, several doubts remain at Juve.

DOUBT – The main one is related to Depay’s conditions. Because if it is true that the rupture of the cruciate ligament of a couple of seasons ago is now behind us, it is equally true that the last injury would not leave the Juventus club calm, it would take time to get to the bottom in this sense. In fact, Juventus need players ready and without problems that could complicate the plans in the second half of the season, taking a player who should be waited for weeks would not help.

IL 9 – Not only that, Allegri would like a pure center forward to give up Morata. An authentic number 9 who knows how to fill the penalty area and has the goal in his blood. This does not lead to the “no” for Depay, because at the same time Juve continues to carefully evaluate other transfers such as that of Dejan Kulusevski for example. But the idea of ​​swapping Morata with Depay without even reaching a first striker does not find the approval, at least not yet, of the Juventus coach. On the contrary, he would like the passage of the Morata budget to another goal, such as Mauro Icardi or a very similar profile.