Morata between Barcelona, ​​Juventus and more: Alvaro’s options

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic at the Juventus inevitably asks the doors of the attack to Alvaro Morata, which from now on will be a reserve of the Juventus. The Iberian has never lacked his commitment on the pitch, but at the level of realization he has never been up to being the center forward of the Bianconeri. Now, with the arrival of the Serbian, and with the knowledge that his future will not be a Turin As of June at the latest, three options remain on the Spaniard’s table.

Alvaro Morata, first path: stay at Juventus and convince Allegri

In light of Juve’s difficulties in placing Morataremains the most probable hypothesis to date. Merry esteem Morata for his commitment on the pitch and for the work he does without the ball, but he has often been criticized for the lack of nastiness in front of goal.

The arrival of Vlahovic it could serve as a stimulus for the Spaniard, who could be galvanized by the desire to convince the coach of his real technical values. This could lead to a shock in the season Moratawhich could increase its numbers eager to convince Juventus to redeem him fromAtletico Madrid in June.

Alvaro Morata, second street: everything clears up and goes to Barcelona

Developments are expected here for a simple reason: the number 1 of the Blaugrana Joan Maria Laporta intervened directly in the negotiation and would be dealing personally with theAtletico Madrid. It is known that Xavi Morata asked himself as the new striker, and the same player would be happy to return to Spain, in a top team and with a guaranteed starting position.

The difficulties are to be linked to the economic-financial moment of the Spanish club, struggling with wage problems (and with the ceiling imposed by Liga Spanish) which makes it difficult for the Catalans to register new players so as not to overstep.

The parties are at work, and in the next few hours we can expect interesting news. Much also depends on the future of Dembelestill in the balance between the renewal of the contract and the free transfer at the end of the season.

Alvaro Morata, third street: we look further ahead, to the Premier League

Yes, because today some rumors have arrived that they want Alvaro Morata followed by some clubs of Premier League. As reported by Cadena Copethe Spaniard would be in the sights of both the new Newcastle Saudi Arabia of the PIF fund, both of the Tottenham from Antonio Conte.

This could be an excellent solution for both the Juventuswhich would get rid of the engagement of Morataboth for the player himself, who in the year of the World Cup would not lose his starting position and would have the opportunity to question himself in Premierwhere he has already played with the shirt of Chelsea and not from demerit.

Transfer market, today’s negotiations and exchanges live LIVE

OMNISPORT