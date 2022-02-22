Morata breaks the silence and explains why he did not go to Xavi Hernández’s Barcelona

2022-02-21

The Spanish international striker, Alvaro Morataassured this Monday that he sees himself staying in the Juventuswhere he is on loan from Atlético de Madrid until June, at the same time that he praised the reinforcement provided by the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic in the offensive area.

Asked about his alleged desire to leave in the last transfer window to Barcelona, bruise assured that he was convinced to stay by his coach Massimiliano Allegri.

“We spoke with the coach during the market, about his ideas. He told me that Dusan’s arrival would help me and it has. I’m happy to be here, if it were up to me, I’d always stay here”, said the 29-year-old Spaniard at the press conference prior to the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Villarreal.

“I have always felt his confidence (…) (Allegri) He is the first to demand things of me, but he knows my limits. He told me that he should stay here and that he trusted me, now I have to give him back this trust, ”he added about why he did not go to the Barcelona.

bruise praised the contribution of Vlahovic, who arrived in January from Fiorentina.