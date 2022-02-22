Morata breaks the silence and explains why he did not go to Xavi Hernández’s Barcelona

2022-02-21
The Spanish international striker, Alvaro Morataassured this Monday that he sees himself staying in the Juventuswhere he is on loan from Atlético de Madrid until June, at the same time that he praised the reinforcement provided by the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic in the offensive area.
Asked about his alleged desire to leave in the last transfer window to Barcelona, bruise assured that he was convinced to stay by his coach Massimiliano Allegri.
See: Real Madrid’s threat to Mbappé
“We spoke with the coach during the market, about his ideas. He told me that Dusan’s arrival would help me and it has. I’m happy to be here, if it were up to me, I’d always stay here”, said the 29-year-old Spaniard at the press conference prior to the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Villarreal.
“I have always felt his confidence (…) (Allegri) He is the first to demand things of me, but he knows my limits. He told me that he should stay here and that he trusted me, now I have to give him back this trust, ”he added about why he did not go to the Barcelona.
bruise praised the contribution of Vlahovic, who arrived in January from Fiorentina.
“It only brings positive things. He is young, he has a wonderful career ahead of him. He has adapted right away and I hope that tomorrow (Tuesday) he will be able to score his first goals in the Champions League”, underlined Morata, on loan to Juve for the second consecutive year from Atlético de Madrid.
Also: Inter lose surprisingly against Sassuolo and allow AC Milan to continue leading in Italy
Paulo Dybala, third point of the offensive trident since the arrival of Vlahovic, will be absent due to injury for the visit to Villarreal, confirmed Allegri, lamenting “an important absence”.
With Giorgio Chiellini (calf) also injured, the other pillar of the defensive axis Leonardo Bonucci would have to travel, although, also affected by the calves, he would see the start of the game from the bench.