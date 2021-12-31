“Morata immediately at Barça, there is an agreement with Xavi”

“Barcelona are trying to catch Morata already for January. Xavi and the player spoke, Barcelona proposed Depay to Juve. The Dutchman was a man of Koeman and is not part of the plans of the current blaugrana coach “the words of Marcos Duran, journalist of Diary As, to the microphones of Radio Bianconera.

What do you filter about Morata’s will?

“Morata’s will is strong. The Spaniard wants to go straight to Barça and join Xavi.”

A three-way deal, which would satisfy the will of Atleti.

“Sure, without forgetting that Griezmann is back on loan from Simeone and the club has yet to pay the French. Xavi is also looking for a central defender. ”

What’s true about the rumors about De Ligt?

“The will is there but I don’t know how Barça can close great deals of this kind after the purchase of Ferran Torres and given its complicated economic situation “.

Is Dembélé leaving?

“The player’s agents are playing with Barcelona and talking a lot with the Spanish press. There are two English destinations including Newcastle. The striker is expiring but it will be a long negotiation.”