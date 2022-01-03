MORATA, JUVE DOES NOT WANT TO BE CLOSED

Juventus does not live in an ideal situation, the bianconeri, in fact, must understand well what to do with the offensive department, where the average goal is certainly low and not adequate.

It is clear that at Juve they would have wanted to take an attacker, leaving the department unchanged, and then calmly decide what to do in June. The plans of the management, however, have been practically canceled by the intentions of Alvato Morata who seems increasingly oriented to a change of scenery, returning to Spain, to Barcelona where Xavi would like him at all costs.

PUT TO CLOSE – Juventus’s position is not optimal, the Bianconeri do not want to be cornered and certainly would have liked to have the ball in their hand, without suffering the decision of others, in practice, given that the player is still tied to them until June with possibility of redeeming it, they do not want to suffer the decision of the Catalans.

GROWING MORATA – the Spaniard, moreover, after a few really negative months, appears to be growing, with seven goals he is the second scorer of the team, but he has experienced a long negative period which could be over, given that in the last few matches he has appeared to be growing.

YOU WOULD NEED TWO – moreover, if Juventus with Morata in the team were looking for an attacker, without Morata they would have to look for two, a search that is not at all simple, with players able to increase the level of the team.

The situation, therefore, is by no means simple, the bianconeri have to decide what to do well, a fundamental step to manage the fight in fourth place and not to make bad choices in a department that is not experiencing an exceptional moment.

Click here, follow Massimo Pavan on twitter to interact with Massimo on the latest on the transfer market and on Juve