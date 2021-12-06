“Morata nervous? That’s how it went! Because Bonucci does not play, Dybala will do better ”- SOS Fanta

After the victory against Genoa, the Juve coach Maximilian Merry he spoke to journalists like this, focusing on Dybala, Morata, Bonucci and other singles.

4-2-3-1 AND DYBALA – “The modules are all valid, there is no right one. I think we need to approach the matches as Juventus did tonight, with malice and the game until the end. It is another step forward that we have taken, ”he reports Juventusnews24.

FOURTH PLACE – “At the moment it is very difficult, they are traveling up front and Atalanta have a seven-point advantage. Now let’s think about beating Malmoe on Wednesday and then we’ll try to win in Venice ”.

MORATA – “Nervous? I had not decided to replace him, he had taken the warning and continued, so I preferred to remove it. But today he did well, it was nice to see him play like the whole team. The exchange? I knew he had that reaction. He was nervous and I said ‘I took you off or else you would get another warning’. He said to me: ‘I didn’t do anything’. And I: ‘I understand that you have not done anything, but what do I know’. Then he calmed down and nothing happened ”.

BENTANCUR – “Together with Locatelli they make quantity and quality. Rodrigo is more than quantity, he has to improve in the peripheral vision of the game. A midfielder must be complete on both the short and long to trigger the strikers. Today even though they made a mistake, especially Rodrigo, they got Morata and Kean in motion ”.

DYBALA – “Dybala scored a lot of goals in tow with the first striker occupying the area, these are his characteristics. He made a good performance, he has always needed a center forward up front. He is growing and I believe he can do even better in the future ”.

KULUSEVSKI AND BERNARDESCHI – “During the construction phase, the three in front have the freedom to move. Maybe Kulusevski is more blocked because Paulo is there. Bernardeschi has more range and is growing. Today is a small step, it was important to win at this pace for 90 minutes and attacking the game ”.

PILGRIMS – “I took him off because he was booked and at that moment I didn’t want to risk remaining in 10 and I put on Alex Sandro. But he made a good performance and I’m happy ”.

FORWARDS – “The forwards and the whole team just have to be calm. We have goals in our legs. Also because with tonight’s game we can only improve the chances built-goals scored. Another positive aspect is that the boys had a good and fun game, not conceding anything to Genoa and I liked that we were inside the game for all 90 minutes attacking. Calmly, it takes patience, it’s another step forward. Now Wednesday we need to close the Champions League round in the best possible way and concentrate on the championship “.

BONUCCI OUT – “Because Bonucci I believe that in recent years he has played an industrial quantity of matches so I told him he had to rest also considering that Chiellini was doing well. I only changed one because the team did well and at this moment it was right not to change here ”.

CUADRADO – “He said he wanted to shoot, he wanted to score. We have a few lefties in the team, in the end I also put Rabiot in so that we don’t miss anything ”.

