Morata pushes to leave Juve and go to Barcelona

For the Catalan press, the Juventus center forward was not convinced by Allegri’s words

In Spain they do not believe in Max Allegri’s work of persuasion to persuade Alvaro Morata to stay at Juve, renouncing the transfer to the Barcelona. The two main Catalan sports newspapers (Mundo Deportivo and Sport) do not question the effort of the Juventus coach but are certain – referring to sources close to the player – that the Spanish striker will continue to insist until the last useful second of this session market to leave Turin and get dressed the Blaugrana shirt.

Having said this and having taken note of Morata’s alleged will, the question revolves all around the name of his possible replacement who, as confirmed by Allegri, cannot fail to be a top. Who? The name is always that of Icardi. An operation that is anything but simple, however: this is why Allegri’s words were not the result of a strategy but on the contrary they seem to have wanted to photograph the situation in the most realistic way possible. If PSG does not open to a dry loan and if Icardi’s prohibitive engagement is not shared between the two clubs, the operation cannot fall within Juve’s current operating parameters. Ergo, Morata does not move. It cannot move. Willy-nilly.